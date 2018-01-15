REVEALED: Who sits at top of new council structure

ALMOST 500 people applied for seven general manager positions as part of the Gladstone Regional Council's new executive structure.

Three of the five people confirmed as new general managers formerly held council director roles. New to the council are former Gladstone Ports Corporation community relations manager Kylie Lee and Etihad Airways' customer service director Alistair Burrows.

Mr Burrows will relocate to Gladstone before next month when the restructure comes into effect.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the restructure - an initiative of new chief executive Roslyn Baker - would focus on reducing costs to the community.

He said the council kept almost 50 years of local government experience by retaining current chief financial officer Mark Holmes, director of planning and environment Leisa Dowling and acting director of engineering services Anna Scott under new general management positions.

Council's chief financial officer Mark Holmes has been named as one of the five general managers as part of its new structure. Mike Richards GLA040717BUGT

Council's former director of community services Cale Dendle did not apply for one of the new positions, instead opting for a redundancy.

"The new executive structure will, among other things, support us in dedicating a portion of our efforts to strategy and innovation and to optimising our public assets, to create efficiencies and reduce costs of services to the community," Cr Burnett said.

Ms Lee has 20 years experience working in community relations and a passion for "advancing the Gladstone region.

Cr Burnett said Mr Burrows would bring internationally-gained experience to the council.

Mayor Matt Burnett. Mike Richards GLA040717BUDG

The former Etihad Airways' employee also once managed Jetstar's global contact centres from its base in Singapore.

Cr Burnett said there were 472 "high calibre" applications for the seven general manager positions, which replaced six director roles.

The council will announce the general manager of operations and general manager of people, culture and safety soon.

The new executive team is delivered under the council's current budget and is expected to optimise the council's $2.2 billion in community assets.

New positions:

- Strategy and Transformation: Leisa Dowling (internal)

- Finance, Governance and Risk: Mark Holmes (internal)

- Strategic Asset Performance: Anna Scott (internal)

- Community Development and Events: Kylie Lee

- Customer Experience: Alistair Burrows