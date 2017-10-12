REVEALED: Which Gladstone suburbs have the most crime

FROM thefts and drink driving to stabbings and drug-use, crime is an ongoing problem in the Gladstone Region.

Each day Gladstone police officers receive reports of criminal activity from all over the region. But a number of suburbs have a much higher crime rate than others according to Queensland Police data.

From 29 August 2016 - 29 August 2017, 4,095 crimes were committed in the Gladstone Region.

At the top of the list was Gladstone Central, with 915 crimes. The suburb that followed the CBD was West Gladstone, which saw 515 crimes committed in the past year.

Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin of the Gladstone Police Station. Kelly Butterworth

Despite the numbers, Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin of the Gladstone Police Station said locals should not panic when looking at the raw statistics.

The senior sergeant explained that any suburbs with main arterial roads will automatically have higher crime incidence rates.

"Traffic related offences create a spike in the numbers and tend to skew the data, like they have with the crime incidents in Central and West Gladstone," he said.

"Those types of offences, like speeding, influence the numbers and contribute to the incidents significantly."

The suburbs that followed the two at the top of the list was South Gladstone (407 crimes), Clinton (322) and Tannum Sands (292).

Snr Sgt Goodwin attributed the numbers of suburbs at the top of the list to liquor-related incidents as well, making areas look worse than they were.

"The number of licensed premises all in close proximity of each other skew the numbers," he said.

The senior sergeant said most property offences like thefts and break-ins were opportunistic in nature.

Gladstone Region crime stats broken down by suburb. Centro Art

"If your car is locked, your bike isn't lying in the front yard and your house is secured, rarely are you going to have any property offences in Gladstone," he said.

"It's a very secure community and a safe place to live and start a family. It's a place where it's quite safe to walk down the street."

Snr Sgt Goodwin said any violent acts that occurred in Gladstone usually weren't random acts against members of the public but rather occurred between known persons.

"You have to take precautions and be vigilant, which is the same in any city," Snr Sgt Goodwin said.

"But we don't usually see random violent crimes ... There's no trends to dictate otherwise."

Tips to keep yourself and your property safe