REVEALED: Which CQ courts have sent the most people to jail

Data shows just how many people around Central Queensland have been sentenced to serve time behind bars.

MORE than 1000 people have been sentenced to imprisonment over the past 12 months from various courts around Central Queensland.

Data provided to The Observer shows just how many people have walked through the court doors but not walked back out.

Rockhampton Magistrates Court handed out the most jail sentences between November 1, 2019 and October 31, 2020, with 636 people ordered to spend time behind bars.

This was followed by Gladstone Magistrates Court where 268 people were sentenced to imprisonment.

Rockhampton District Court had 125 prison sentences while Gladstone had 35 and Emerald 10.

The lowest prison numbers came from Woorabinda, Yeppoon and Biloela which each had less than 5.

Rockhampton Supreme Court, which hears the most serious cases in Central Queensland, saw 47 people receive prison sentences.

All up 1147 people have been ordered to spend time in jail.

Capricornia Correctional Centre.

A Department of Justice spokeswoman said a defendant could receive a single sentence for a single offence proven guilty, a single sentence for multiple offences proven guilty, multiple sentences for multiple offences proven guilty and/or multiple sentences assigned to the one offence proven guilty.

“Where multiple sentences/orders have been imposed only the principal sentence/order is reported in the (data),” she said.

“(The data) only includes defendants who served time or were required to serve time in a Correctional Centre.”

Breakdown:

Magistrates Court:

Biloela: <5

Blackwater: 6

Emerald: 15

Gladstone: 268

Rockhampton: 636

Woorabinda: <5

Yeppoon: <5

District Court

Emerald: 10

Gladstone: 35

Rockhampton: 125

Supreme Court:

Rockhampton: 47