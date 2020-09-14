REVEALED: Which child care centres are exceeding standards

CHILDCARE Centres around Gladstone have overwhelming been meeting the National Quality Standard of Australia with 15 centres listed at the standard.

The Australian Children’s Education and Care Quality Authority assesses and rates centres on meeting a national framework.

The National Quality Standard (NQS) sets a high national benchmark for early childhood education and care and outside school hours care services in Australia.

The NQS is based on seven areas; educational program and practice, children’s health and safety, physical environment, staffing arrangements, relationships with children, collaborative partnerships with families and communities and governance and leadership.

To meet the NQS services must provides quality education and care in all seven areas.

In the Gladstone region, 13 centres have been exceeding the NQS, 15 have been meeting the NQS and one is working towards NQS.

Services are assessed and rated by the state or territory regulatory authority.

Exceeding NQS

Bambini Early Childhood Development Boyne Island

Calliope Kindergarten and Pre School

C & K Gladstone Kindergarten

C & K Kin Kora Community Kindergarten

C & K Waratah Crescent Community Kindergarten

Goodstart Early Learning Gladstone – Beak Street

Kookaburra Creek Kindergarten

Port City Kids Early Learning Centre

Rainbow Valley Early Learning Centre

St John’s Outside School Hours Care

Stepping Stones Child Care Centre

Tannum Sands Kindergarten

Trinity College Kindy

Meeting NQS

Birralee Kindergarten & Community Preschool

C & K Clinton Community Childcare Centre

Community Kids Clinton Park Early Education Centre

Enhance Family Day Care – Gladstone

Goodstart Early Learning Calliope

Goodstart Early Learning Gladstone – Toolooa Street

Goodstart Early Learning Kin Kora

Goodstart Early Learning Tannum Sands

Green Leaves Early Learning Forest Springs

Helping Hands Calliope

Helping Hands Clinton

Milestones Early Learning Riverstone Rise

St Stephen’s Lutheran Kindergarten

Star Of The Sea Outside School Hours Care

Trinity College OSHClub Gladstone

Working Towards NQS

PCYC Gladstone School Age Care

Koolyangarra Kindergarten information was not available.

