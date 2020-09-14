REVEALED: Which child care centres are exceeding standards
CHILDCARE Centres around Gladstone have overwhelming been meeting the National Quality Standard of Australia with 15 centres listed at the standard.
The Australian Children’s Education and Care Quality Authority assesses and rates centres on meeting a national framework.
The National Quality Standard (NQS) sets a high national benchmark for early childhood education and care and outside school hours care services in Australia.
The NQS is based on seven areas; educational program and practice, children’s health and safety, physical environment, staffing arrangements, relationships with children, collaborative partnerships with families and communities and governance and leadership.
To meet the NQS services must provides quality education and care in all seven areas.
In the Gladstone region, 13 centres have been exceeding the NQS, 15 have been meeting the NQS and one is working towards NQS.
Services are assessed and rated by the state or territory regulatory authority.
Exceeding NQS
Bambini Early Childhood Development Boyne Island
Calliope Kindergarten and Pre School
C & K Gladstone Kindergarten
C & K Kin Kora Community Kindergarten
C & K Waratah Crescent Community Kindergarten
Goodstart Early Learning Gladstone – Beak Street
Kookaburra Creek Kindergarten
Port City Kids Early Learning Centre
Rainbow Valley Early Learning Centre
St John’s Outside School Hours Care
Stepping Stones Child Care Centre
Tannum Sands Kindergarten
Trinity College Kindy
Meeting NQS
Birralee Kindergarten & Community Preschool
C & K Clinton Community Childcare Centre
Community Kids Clinton Park Early Education Centre
Enhance Family Day Care – Gladstone
Goodstart Early Learning Calliope
Goodstart Early Learning Gladstone – Toolooa Street
Goodstart Early Learning Kin Kora
Goodstart Early Learning Tannum Sands
Green Leaves Early Learning Forest Springs
Helping Hands Calliope
Helping Hands Clinton
Milestones Early Learning Riverstone Rise
St Stephen’s Lutheran Kindergarten
Star Of The Sea Outside School Hours Care
Trinity College OSHClub Gladstone
Working Towards NQS
PCYC Gladstone School Age Care
Koolyangarra Kindergarten information was not available.
