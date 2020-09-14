Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
G8 Education. Childcare generic. Photo: iStock
G8 Education. Childcare generic. Photo: iStock
News

REVEALED: Which child care centres are exceeding standards

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CHILDCARE Centres around Gladstone have overwhelming been meeting the National Quality Standard of Australia with 15 centres listed at the standard.

The Australian Children’s Education and Care Quality Authority assesses and rates centres on meeting a national framework.

The National Quality Standard (NQS) sets a high national benchmark for early childhood education and care and outside school hours care services in Australia.

The NQS is based on seven areas; educational program and practice, children’s health and safety, physical environment, staffing arrangements, relationships with children, collaborative partnerships with families and communities and governance and leadership.

To meet the NQS services must provides quality education and care in all seven areas.

In the Gladstone region, 13 centres have been exceeding the NQS, 15 have been meeting the NQS and one is working towards NQS.

Services are assessed and rated by the state or territory regulatory authority.

Exceeding NQS

Bambini Early Childhood Development Boyne Island

Calliope Kindergarten and Pre School

C & K Gladstone Kindergarten

C & K Kin Kora Community Kindergarten

C & K Waratah Crescent Community Kindergarten

Goodstart Early Learning Gladstone – Beak Street

Kookaburra Creek Kindergarten

Port City Kids Early Learning Centre

Rainbow Valley Early Learning Centre

St John’s Outside School Hours Care

Stepping Stones Child Care Centre

Tannum Sands Kindergarten

Trinity College Kindy

Meeting NQS

Birralee Kindergarten & Community Preschool

C & K Clinton Community Childcare Centre

Community Kids Clinton Park Early Education Centre

Enhance Family Day Care – Gladstone

Goodstart Early Learning Calliope

Goodstart Early Learning Gladstone – Toolooa Street

Goodstart Early Learning Kin Kora

Goodstart Early Learning Tannum Sands

Green Leaves Early Learning Forest Springs

Helping Hands Calliope

Helping Hands Clinton

Milestones Early Learning Riverstone Rise

St Stephen’s Lutheran Kindergarten

Star Of The Sea Outside School Hours Care

Trinity College OSHClub Gladstone

Working Towards NQS

PCYC Gladstone School Age Care

Koolyangarra Kindergarten information was not available.

Related stories:

Early learning staff get inspired

CQUni TAFE careers expo a hit with students

TOWN PROUD: Contributing to the future

child care gladstone childcare
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Nostalgia at the Kirkwood Drive-In

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Nostalgia at the Kirkwood Drive-In

        Local Faces Plenty of residents made their way to Kirkwood over the weekend for a session at the drive-in. Did we spot you there?

        20+ PHOTOS: Roosters’ awe over new facility

        Premium Content 20+ PHOTOS: Roosters’ awe over new facility

        Local Faces Current and former club members had a chance to look inside the new $1 million...

        CRASH: Reported car and cow collision

        Premium Content CRASH: Reported car and cow collision

        Breaking Paramedics were called to the crash earlier today.

        OPENED: Million dollar multi-purpose facility

        Premium Content OPENED: Million dollar multi-purpose facility

        Sport See the new facility at Calliope officially opened today.