REVEALED: Where to get private health services in Gladstone

Seven specialists will be working from the Gladstone GP Superclinic following the closure of the Mater Private Hospital.

PRIVATELY insured residents of the Gladstone region can now see seven top specialists in the port city following the closure of the Mater Hospital, after the GP Superclinic stepped up to fill the void.

GP Superclinic practice manager Annette Coleburn said when news broke that Gladstone could lose many of its specialists, they were determined to ensure patients had access to private services locally.

“At the Superclinic we are very passionate about making sure that our local community is able to access health services and being able to provide them,” Mrs Coleburn said.

“We saw those services could potentially be lost locally, so we stepped up and offered space for those specialists to continue to work from.

“The GP Superclinic’s concern was there would be no opportunity for patients to access private health services in Gladstone with the closure of the Mater.

“Our objective was to make sure these services were able to continue in Gladstone so patients have the opportunity to see their specialist locally, rather than have to travel.”

What could be seen as a huge administrative and logistical task was successfully negotiated by the Superclinic and the specialists with little fuss.

“Once the Mater announced they were closing, we came up with a plan immediately to be able to provide rooms for those specialists to be able to work from,” Mrs Coleburn.

“It didn’t take long at all as the specialists were really happy to have the opportunity to continue providing services in Gladstone.

“Travel was a big concern for our local residents and maintaining that private specialist opportunity for our community to be access those services locally.

“Dr Al-Askari is moving over full-time to the Gladstone GP Superclinic offering his full range of services.”

Gladstone GP Superclinic will now host seven private specialists following the closure of the Mater Hospital.

The entire arrangement was done without the involvement of any level of government.

“The Superclinic has done this entirely off its own back,” Mrs Coleburn said.

“The specialists are beginning to work from the Superclinic this week.”

Only initial bookings for Dr Al-Askari will be arranged by the Superclinic.

People interested in seeing Dr Al-Askari can email reception@ggpsc.com.

Anyone interested in seeing any of the other doctors at the GP Superclinic should contact the specialist’s main office.

The GP Superclinic, opposite Stockland Gladstone on Philip Street, is open from 7am to 7pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 5pm all weekend.

For more information visit the Gladstone GP Superclinic website.

Specialists available at the Gladstone GP Superclinic:

Dr Mohamed Al-Askari – General Surgeon

Dr Rau – Orthopaedic Surgeon

Dr Antonio Vega-Vega – Urologist

Dr Debora Garcia – Cardiologist

Dr Andrew Cartmill – Vascular Surgeon

Dr Ian Young – Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

Dr Jason Papacostas - Neurosurgeon

