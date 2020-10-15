REVEALED: Where new toilet blocks will go in Gladstone

Gladstone Regional Council has two amenities projects in the pipeline.

GLADSTONE Regional Council has revealed where public amenities will be installed or upgraded in the region.

The Observer asked its Facebook readers last week whether the region was lacking in public toilets and the majority of the vote concluded the region needed more of these facilities, especially in children's parks and playgrounds.

Gladstone Region deputy mayor Kahn Goodluck said the council had 49 public amenities available for use across the Gladstone Region which included male/female and disabled facilities.

Cr Goodluck said there were two amenities projects in the pipeline which included a new toilet block at the Philip Street Families and Communities Precinct in Kin Kora, and an upgrade on the amenities at Gladstone Aquatic Centre in West Gladstone.

The toilet block at Philip Street is expected to be completed by June 2021.

Cr Goodluck said the council recently conducted a survey which asked the public to assess its asset-based services.

He said the survey had a focus on parks and open spaces.

"Questions contained within this survey asked respondents their level of satisfaction and level of importance relating to features located within council parks," Cr Goodluck said.

"One of the features respondents were asked to provide feedback on was in relation to toilet facilities."

Cr Goodluck said the results would be released soon.