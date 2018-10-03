REVEALED: Where Miriam vale's new information hub will be

THE Miriam Vale Cafe will soon be an information hub after Gladstone Area Promotion Development Limited closed down the township's visitor information centre.

The Bruce Hwy centre, which was built in the early 90s, has experienced decreasing visitors recently due to changes to nearby car parks and the development of Lions Park.

GAPDL chief executive Darryl Branthwaite said a new information hub will be installed inside the Miriam Vale Cafe with a brochure stand, an ipad with links to booking systems.

"The volume of traffic and focus has certainly changed, resulting in the need for us to be where people gather," Mr Branthwaite said.

The concept will be trialled at Miriam Vale and if successful could be rolled out at other regions without an information centre, including Calliope, Mount Larcom and Tannum Sands.

Mr Branthwaite said there were also 12 new information signs installed into rest areas as far south as Gin Gin to advertise experiences within the Gladstone region.

The closure of the Miriam Vale visitor information centre resulted in one job loss, of a part-time employee who worked ten hours a week.