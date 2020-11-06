REVEALED: When the Gladstone Benaraby Rd works will finish

Drivers who suffer damage to windscreens linked to the roadworks between Gladstone and Boyne Island/Tannum Sands could be eligible to make a claim for compensation.

Drivers who suffer damage to windscreens linked to the roadworks between Gladstone and Boyne Island/Tannum Sands could be eligible to make a claim for compensation.

MOTORISTS in the Gladstone region can look forward to a Christmas present in the form of a delay-free run on Gladstone Benaraby Road, with the completion of $24.4 million in upgrades.

The project, which began in November 2018, extends from the Dalrymple Drive intersection at Toolooa to the Bruce Highway at Benaraby.

In June, reports emerged of damage to vehicle windscreens occurring from stones being flicked up from the roadworks, which were then budgeted at $20.4 million.

The Observer asked the Transport and Main Roads Department what had happened to the initial contractor engaged by the Queensland Government, but the department did not answer those questions when contacted this week.

“The contract was awarded to RoadTek and is being delivered in two stages,” a Transport and Main Roads spokesman said.

When Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher was first elected in 2015, he identified the project as one key piece of infrastructure that was needed for the region.

After extensive lobbying in Brisbane, Mr Butcher said he was proud to deliver the vital upgrade for the region, which he said would take at least six months.

A section of the $24.4 million upgrade of Gladstone Benaraby Road, which was initially reported to cost $20.4 million.

At the time, A Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said an average of 10,600 vehicles travelled the southern link between Gladstone, Boyne Tannum, and the Bruce Highway.

Mr Butcher said the upgrade was of one of six road upgrades confirmed by the State Government as part of its $112 million Targeted Road Safety Program aimed at reducing road deaths.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesman said locals and visitors could look forward to the project being completed within weeks.

“This $24.4 million project is funded through the Targeted Road Safety Program,” the spokesman said.

“We are delivering 14km of wide centre line treatment on Gladstone-Benaraby Road and removing safety hazards within the road corridor.

“These upgrades will improve visibility and sight distance.

“The realignment of the Rifle Range Road intersection will improve safety for road users.”

The first stage of the work, from the Bruce Highway to the Boyne Island roundabout, started in November 2018 and was completed in August 2019.

“The second stage, from the Boyne Island Roundabout to Dalrymple Drive, began in August 2019 and is due to be completed next month (December),” the spokesman said.

More information is available on the website.

Related stories:

Drivers annoyed as windscreens smashed by roadworks

‘Get it done’: Notorious Gladstone road on the budget agenda

‘It’s intimidating’: Tannum mum’s fear over tailgaters