REVEALED: Gladstone property prices hit lowest in downturn

THE AVERAGE house price for the Gladstone area has dropped to new lows.
New figures reveal it has dropped to its lowest in at least the last 12 months in October.
The information, sourced by Australia's leading property analysis site RP Data, supports Opteon's latest report that Gladstone's house prices have reached the "bottom of the cycle".
The statistics show the median house price in Gladstone dropped to $250,000 in October.
This was down from $295,000 in September and $361,250 in August.
In the past 12 months median house prices peaked this time last year with November 2015's price at $382,000.
It comes as one respected property advisory group claims prices reached the "bottom of the cycle".
Median prices
October 2016 $250,000
September 2016 $295,000
August 2016 $361,250
July 2016 $291,000
June 2016 $280,00
May 2016 $315,000
April 2016 $280,000
March 2016 $369,000
February 2016 $318,500
January 2016 $325,000
December 2015 $305,000
November 2015 $382,000
Source: Median house sale prices for Gladstone area, RPData