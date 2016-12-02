REVEALED: Gladstone property prices hit lowest in downturn

THE AVERAGE house price for the Gladstone area has dropped to new lows.

New figures reveal it has dropped to its lowest in at least the last 12 months in October.

The information, sourced by Australia's leading property analysis site RP Data, supports Opteon's latest report that Gladstone's house prices have reached the "bottom of the cycle".

Aerial View overlooking Kin Kora residential area, Gladstone. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer Brenda Strong GLA040712VIEW

The statistics show the median house price in Gladstone dropped to $250,000 in October.

This was down from $295,000 in September and $361,250 in August.

In the past 12 months median house prices peaked this time last year with November 2015's price at $382,000.

Median prices

October 2016 $250,000

September 2016 $295,000

August 2016 $361,250

July 2016 $291,000

June 2016 $280,00

May 2016 $315,000

April 2016 $280,000

March 2016 $369,000

February 2016 $318,500

January 2016 $325,000

December 2015 $305,000

November 2015 $382,000

Source: Median house sale prices for Gladstone area, RPData