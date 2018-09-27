REVEALED: What's next for Boyne Island skate park

WHAT was for 19 years Boyne Island's only skate park is now a fenced off construction site.

The demolition of the park finished yesterday, to allow builders to begin laying the foundations for the new rails and pipes for skaters.

It's hoped the upgraded facility will be finished by late November, in time for the Christmas holidays.

Gladstone Regional Council's plans, available online, shows the new skate park, designed by Convic Pty Ltd, will be fitted out with a half pipe, a mini bowl and quarter pipes.

The plans for the new skate park at Boyne Island. Gladstone Regional Council

The project is part of a $985,000 upgrade to the area which includes an upgraded skate park and a pump track, similar to what is at Memorial Park in Gladstone.

The pump track will be built by World Trail, which built the Gladstone track in December 2016.

The plans for the pump track show there's set to be plenty of dragonbacks and rollers throughout.

The plans for the new pump track at Boyne Island. Gladstone Regional Council

In February, World Trail, which built Gladstone's pump track, was awarded the contract to build the Boyne Island facility.

Most funding for the two projects will come from the Queensland Government's Works for Queensland program, which will contribute $885,000.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said construction on the pump track would start late January and is expected to take four weeks.