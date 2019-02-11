Menu
HAPPY NEW YEAR: Harrison and Layla Li after receiving traditional red envelopes with money from grandparents on Lunar New Year.
Plans already under way for next Lunar New Year celebrations

Mark Zita
11th Feb 2019 10:08 AM
GLADSTONE'S Chinese community is looking forward to holding bigger Lunar New Year celebrations next year.

Due to the region's small Chinese population, families opted for a private celebration at a local park to usher in the Year of the Pig.

Gladstone Multicultural Association member Angie Li said next year's celebration would encompass all Asian communities in the region.

"We might not have a lot of Chinese families here, but we do have a lot of Indian families and other Asian families (in Gladstone)," Ms Li said.

"We will celebrate together next year."

The community's biggest celebrations were in 2012, when an influx of Chinese families were in the region due to the Curtis Island LNG project.

"All the Chinese families have left (since) because the project is finished," she said.

Traditionally in China, each generation of family members return to their home towns to celebrate each new year.

It is also a time for families to remember and honour their ancestors.

"On New Year's Eve, all the boys of the family will go to the cemetery, bring food and light some fireworks," she said.

Adults will also give children little red envelopes with money inside as part of the celebrations.

Next year on the lunar calendar will be the Year of the Rat, which starts on January 25, 2020.

