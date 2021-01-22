REVEALED: What to expect at Agnes Blues Fest

The countdown is on for the 2021 Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival when it kicks off for its 14th year.

The festival is set to bring even more original music with its Discovery Stage, a second stage designed to complement the main Marquee Stage.

The Discovery Stage allows festival goers to get up close and personal with a range of Queensland regional artists.

The Discovery Stage was introduced at last year’s festival and former Discovery Stage manager Ken Chynoweth-Tidy was excited to see it return.

“This stage is set to grow every year under a dedicated festival team, introducing a range of additional original artists and their work to a wider audience with the aim of further developing their profile,” Mr Chynoweth-Tidy said.

“I’m delighted to see that some of last year’s Discovery Stage artists are stepping up to perform on the main Marquee Stage this year.”

Mr Chynoweth-Tidy said this year’s artists were excited about the opportunity to perform at the festival.

Gladstone artist Chris Bax was the first act announced to play at the Discovery Stage this year.

Recently, the Agnes Blues festival got a share of $24,000 plus $1000 in-kind from Gladstone Regional Council’s Community Development Fund.

Event manager Sharon Hare said the funding would go towards lifting the festival’s visual appeal, hiring more emerging artists, implementing additional stage infrastructure and promoting the festival.

Ms Hare said the Discovery Stage would have additional seating and shade at this year’s festival.

AGNES BLUES, ROOTS & ROCK FESTIVAL 2021

Festival Dates – Friday 19th February to Sunday 21st February 2021

Venue – SES Grounds, Captain Cook Drive, Seventeen Seventy.