REVEALED: What suburbs thieves are targeting in Gladstone
GLADSTONE region residents have been targeted by thieves, with 20 break-in and theft offences recorded in the past week.
Gladstone Police Sergeant Wayne Butcher said the number of offences committed while entering unlocked and insecure premises was “concerning”.
“I would advise the community to be proactive in locking and securing vehicles and hide vehicle and dwelling keys in areas that are out of sight and harder to get and find,” Sgt Butcher said.
“CCTV has been invaluable in solving a vast majority of the offending and is a valuable tool in finalising matters.”
Here are the streets thieves have targeted in the past week (November 19 – November 25):
Unlawful Entry
Namadgi Tce, New Auckland
Potter St, Clinton
Dixon Dr, Kirkwood
Sun Valley Rd, Kin Kora
French St, South Gladstone
William St, Gladstone Central (Cluster x2 offences)
Tank St, Gladstone Central
South Trees Dr, South Trees
Blue Water Dr, Boyne Island
Other theft (excl. unlawful entry)
Hanson Rd, Gladstone Central
Flinders Parade, Gladstone Central
Blain Dr, West Gladstone (Cluster x2 offences)
Agnes St, South Gladstone
South Trees Dr, South Trees
Curtis Ave, Boyne Island
Bruce Hwy, Benaraby
Kariboe Lne, Biloela
Dresden St, Biloela
Burnett Hwy, Thangool