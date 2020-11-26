REVEALED: What suburbs thieves are targeting in Gladstone

Gladstone Police Sergeant Wayne Butcher said CCTV was an invaluable tool to help catch thieves.

GLADSTONE region residents have been targeted by thieves, with 20 break-in and theft offences recorded in the past week.

Gladstone Police Sergeant Wayne Butcher said the number of offences committed while entering unlocked and insecure premises was “concerning”.

“I would advise the community to be proactive in locking and securing vehicles and hide vehicle and dwelling keys in areas that are out of sight and harder to get and find,” Sgt Butcher said.

“CCTV has been invaluable in solving a vast majority of the offending and is a valuable tool in finalising matters.”

Here are the streets thieves have targeted in the past week (November 19 – November 25):

Unlawful Entry

Namadgi Tce, New Auckland

Potter St, Clinton

Dixon Dr, Kirkwood

Sun Valley Rd, Kin Kora

French St, South Gladstone

William St, Gladstone Central (Cluster x2 offences)

Tank St, Gladstone Central

South Trees Dr, South Trees

Blue Water Dr, Boyne Island

Other theft (excl. unlawful entry)

Hanson Rd, Gladstone Central

Flinders Parade, Gladstone Central

Blain Dr, West Gladstone (Cluster x2 offences)

Agnes St, South Gladstone

South Trees Dr, South Trees

Curtis Ave, Boyne Island

Bruce Hwy, Benaraby

Kariboe Lne, Biloela

Dresden St, Biloela

Burnett Hwy, Thangool