REVEALED: What new installation at Burnett rivermouth is for

Teaming up with the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC) has installed a new water quality and wind monitoring station on top of a pylon in the mouth of the river.

Equipment has been installed at the Port of Bundaberg to gain a better understanding of the environment and improve safety systems.

CSIRO Research Scientist Geoffrey Carlin said the new equipment would collect comprehensive data and water readings to assist scientists when monitoring the effects on coastal waters and reefs.

"The installation of water quality monitoring instrumentation is a collaborative effort that provides key data to CSIRO, GPC, Maritime Safety Queensland and Queensland Sugar Limited," Mr Carlin said.

"(It will) improve our management of Australia's marine areas."

Acting chief executive officer for GPC Craig Walker said it was exciting news for the environment and GPC.

"Our employees and their expertise is our greatest asset and they are continuously working to improve every facet of our operations," Mr Walker said.

"Environmental sustainability underpins everything we do and this technology upgrade will enable us to closely monitor the environment we operate in."

The new system is an upgrade from the equipment that CSIRO was initially using to measure the quality of water and wind at the Sir Thomas Hiley Wharf.

In addition to monitoring the environment, the technology will also send real time updates to marine pilots, ensuring for safe navigation of ships in and out of the port.

Raw data will also be available on the CSIRO website.

