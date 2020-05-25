REVEALED: What every councillor spent on the election
GLADSTONE’S council hopefuls spent a collective $61,428.58 in a hope of gaining a seat at this year’s March 28 election.
Data from the Electoral Commission of Queensland has revealed the final primary votes for each of the council candidates and their spending.
Former deputy mayor Chris Trevor shelled out the most with his campaign costing $9781.20, the most expensive campaign for successful councillors and resulted in 17,698 votes at a cost of 55 cents per vote.
However it was unsuccessful candidate Phil Fleming who ran the most expensive campaign, spending $8305 for 8789 votes, or 94 cents per vote.
Incumbent councillor Desley O’Grady ran the thriftiest campaign of the councillors spending just $468.80 for her 15,451 votes – just 3 cents per vote.
Returning mayor Matt Burnett got the best bang for his buck with a $600.60 campaign earning him 23,425 votes, at a cost of just under 3 cents per vote.
Of those who didn’t gain a seat Mark McLachlan held the thriftiest campaign, spending $1412.21, including $7 on a hat, for his 9,007 votes costing 16 cents per vote.
ECQ rules dictate that candidates who spend $500 or more on their electoral bids must disclose them on the website.
Any candidates not listed below either did not spend beyond the threshold or have not disclosed their expenditure yet.
Mayor campaign spend:
Matt Burnett
Spend: $600.60
Votes: 23425
Cost per vote: 0.03
Michael Fearns
Spend:N/A
Votes: 8465
Councillor campaign spend:
Chris Trevor
Spend: $9781.20
Votes: 17698
Cost per vote: 0.55
Philip Fleming
Spend: $8305
Votes: 8789
Cost per vote: 0.94
Natalia Muszkat
Spend: $5881.50
Votes: 16723
Cost per vote: 0.35
Darryl Branthwaite
Spend: $5868.50
Votes: 16954
Cost per vote: 0.35
Kahn Goodluck
Spend: $4985.64
Votes: 17815
Cost per vote: 0.28
Rick Hansen
Spend: $4728.38
Votes: 15118
Cost per vote: 0.31
Kyle ‘Ocka’ Beale
Spend: $4562.40
Votes: 11581
Cost per vote: 0.39
Dominique Gleixner
Total: $3596.22
Votes: 7617
Cost per vote: 0.47
Glenn Churchill
Spend: $3055.17
Votes: 17009
Cost per vote: 0.18
Michael McAullay
Spend: $2863.60
Votes: 8351
Cost per vote: 0.34
Christopher Cameron
Spend: $2830.45
Votes: 13469
Cost per vote: 0.21
Lorraine May
Spend: $2488.91
Votes: 8285
Cost per vote: 0.30
Mark McLachlan
Spend: $1412.21
Votes: 9007
Cost per vote: 0.16
Desley O’Grady
Spend: $468.80
Votes: 15451
Cost per vote: 0.03
Michelle Wagner
Spend: N/A
Votes: 12406
Vickie Spencer
Spend: N/A
Votes: 9565
Janine Keating
Spend: N/A
Votes: 9225
Rio Ramos
Spend: N/A
Votes: 8226
C raig Tomsett
Spend: N/A
Votes: 5415
Jordan Puku
Spend: N/A
Votes: 5334
Gordon Earnshaw
Spend: N/A
votes: 4986
Collective total: $61,428.58