REVEALED: What every councillor spent on the election

The new Gladstone Regional Council. (Back) Chris Trevor, Chris Cameron, Rick Hansen (middle) Natalia Muszkat, Darryl Branthwaite, Desley O'Grady (front) Glenn Churchill, Mayor Matt Burnett and Deputy Mayor Kahn Goodluck outside the council chambers.

The new Gladstone Regional Council. (Back) Chris Trevor, Chris Cameron, Rick Hansen (middle) Natalia Muszkat, Darryl Branthwaite, Desley O'Grady (front) Glenn Churchill, Mayor Matt Burnett and Deputy Mayor Kahn Goodluck outside the council chambers.

GLADSTONE’S council hopefuls spent a collective $61,428.58 in a hope of gaining a seat at this year’s March 28 election.

Data from the Electoral Commission of Queensland has revealed the final primary votes for each of the council candidates and their spending.

Chris Trevor.

Former deputy mayor Chris Trevor shelled out the most with his campaign costing $9781.20, the most expensive campaign for successful councillors and resulted in 17,698 votes at a cost of 55 cents per vote.

Phil Fleming.

However it was unsuccessful candidate Phil Fleming who ran the most expensive campaign, spending $8305 for 8789 votes, or 94 cents per vote.

Desley O'Grady.

Incumbent councillor Desley O’Grady ran the thriftiest campaign of the councillors spending just $468.80 for her 15,451 votes – just 3 cents per vote.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett.

Returning mayor Matt Burnett got the best bang for his buck with a $600.60 campaign earning him 23,425 votes, at a cost of just under 3 cents per vote.

Mark McLachlan.

Of those who didn’t gain a seat Mark McLachlan held the thriftiest campaign, spending $1412.21, including $7 on a hat, for his 9,007 votes costing 16 cents per vote.

ECQ rules dictate that candidates who spend $500 or more on their electoral bids must disclose them on the website.

Any candidates not listed below either did not spend beyond the threshold or have not disclosed their expenditure yet.

Mayor campaign spend:

Matt Burnett

Spend: $600.60

Votes: 23425

Cost per vote: 0.03

Michael Fearns

Spend:N/A

Votes: 8465

Councillor campaign spend:

Chris Trevor

Spend: $9781.20

Votes: 17698

Cost per vote: 0.55

Philip Fleming

Spend: $8305

Votes: 8789

Cost per vote: 0.94

Natalia Muszkat

Spend: $5881.50

Votes: 16723

Cost per vote: 0.35

Darryl Branthwaite

Spend: $5868.50

Votes: 16954

Cost per vote: 0.35

Kahn Goodluck

Spend: $4985.64

Votes: 17815

Cost per vote: 0.28

Rick Hansen

Spend: $4728.38

Votes: 15118

Cost per vote: 0.31

Kyle ‘Ocka’ Beale

Spend: $4562.40

Votes: 11581

Cost per vote: 0.39

Dominique Gleixner

Total: $3596.22

Votes: 7617

Cost per vote: 0.47

Glenn Churchill

Spend: $3055.17

Votes: 17009

Cost per vote: 0.18

Michael McAullay

Spend: $2863.60

Votes: 8351

Cost per vote: 0.34

Christopher Cameron

Spend: $2830.45

Votes: 13469

Cost per vote: 0.21

Lorraine May

Spend: $2488.91

Votes: 8285

Cost per vote: 0.30

Mark McLachlan

Spend: $1412.21

Votes: 9007

Cost per vote: 0.16

Desley O’Grady

Spend: $468.80

Votes: 15451

Cost per vote: 0.03

Michelle Wagner

Spend: N/A

Votes: 12406

Vickie Spencer

Spend: N/A

Votes: 9565

Janine Keating

Spend: N/A

Votes: 9225

Rio Ramos



Spend: N/A

Votes: 8226

C raig Tomsett

Spend: N/A

Votes: 5415

Jordan Puku

Spend: N/A

Votes: 5334

Gordon Earnshaw

Spend: N/A

votes: 4986

Collective total: $61,428.58