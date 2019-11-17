Revealed: What cost Pattinson Test chance

Victorian fast bowler James Pattinson is ineligible to play the first Test against Pakistan after choosing not to contest a code of conduct charge which arose from the Sheffield Shield loss to Queensland this week.

Pattinson, who took six wickets in the game, was reported for using foul language in an exchange with Bulls players while fielding which was reported by umpire John Ward.

It's understood the Queensland players were not upset with the exchange but the umpire reported Pattinson anyway.

And because the fiery quick has two past charges on his record, including one from the Sheffield Shield final in March, he becomes ineligible for the Test.

Pattinson is believed to be upset at being reported in a match in which the Queensland players went after 17-year-old Victorian Jake Fraser-McGurk without censure.

James Pattinson charges in during Victoria’s Sheffield Shield loss to Queensland.

The breach on its own was not enough for Pattinson to miss but his two previous breaches meant he would be suspended.

"At this stage it's looking like he will probably miss the first Test, unfortunately," Australian captain Tim Paine said on ABC Radio.

"We're really disappointed with that. I think James is as well. He knows that he's let himself down. He's let the group down.

"We actually had a chat last night about the fact that we hold ourselves to really high standards with our behaviour.

"That's not we're playing (international) cricket, we have got to go back to domestic cricket and lead the way on that front as well.

"We're disappointed in that but James has owned up and knows he's made a mistake."

Cricket Australia said Pattinson was quick to apologise and did not contest the level two sanction.

"I made a mistake in the heat of the moment," Pattinson said.

"Straight away I realised I was in the wrong, and I apologised immediately, both to the opponent and to the umpires.

"I have done the wrong thing and accept the penalty. I'm gutted to miss a Test match, but the standards are there for a reason and the fault is mine."

The paceman will not be replaced in the first Test squad, with Mitchell Starc almost certain to partner Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.