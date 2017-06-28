REVEALED: Unexpected jump in number of homes sold this month

MORE homes are selling in Gladstone in a relieving change for real estate agents and the property market.

The number of homes sold in June doubled in comparison to May.

REIQ Gladstone chairman Vicki Brown said her LJ Hooker agency in Boyne Island has had its "best month in a long, long time".

The LJ Hooker Boyne Island licensee said it was a sign confidence was returning to the market.

"In the past month we've seen a significant improvement in sales," Ms Brown said.

"What we're seeing is buyers are spending more now, instead of just buying in the cheaper end of the market.

"We've also had some investor inquiries too which we haven't had in a long time."

According to RP Data 40 homes have sold this month in the Gladstone region, an increase from 19 in May.

"I don't think this could have been forecast, it's taken me by surprise, it's a pleasant surprise," she said.

Ms Brown said she has sold homes to people choosing to relocate to the region.

Some were relocating from as far as Tasmania, attracted to the region for its warmer weather.

"We've actually had a few people who have moved to the region to retire to get out of the cold weather, and because it's affordable," she said.