REVEALED: Two more acts announced for Agnes Blues fest

TWO more acts have been announced for the 2021 Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock festival.

Gladstone’s own Hayley Marsten and Sunshine Coast duo Hat Fitz & Cara are set to perform at the Marquee Stage for the festival’s 13th year.

It will be the first time Ms Marsten performs at the festival while high-energy duo Hat Fitz and Cara have been a long-time favourite.

Ms Marsten recently performed at Gladstone Regional Council’s open air concert Air Beats on the weekend.

She has just released her first two EP releases, Even and Lonestar – with Lonestar debuting at Number 1 on the Australian Independent Labels chart.

Husband and wife duo Hat Fitz and Cara will make a return with their soulful tunes.

The couple grew up on opposite sides of the world, with Fitzy falling into the music scene in the 80s through his father’s band in western Queensland.

Meanwhile, Cara grew up in Northern Ireland in a commune, only delving into the music scene in school.

The duo combine their diverse cultural backgrounds by showcasing Fitzy’s vocals and guitar skills and Cara’s vocals and drums performance.

Three Day Early Bird Tickets are now on sale at $132. Book your tickets here.

Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival

When: Friday 19th February to Sunday 21st February 2021

Where: SES Grounds, Captain Cook Drive, Seventeen Seventy.