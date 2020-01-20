Menu
A Gladstone hospital nurse uses the new surgery monitors.
REVEALED: Transfers out of Gladstone Hospital in 2019

20th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
THE number of patients being transferred out of the Gladstone Hospital has decreased each year for the past four years.

In 2019 there were 923 transfers with 381, more than a third of patients, going to Rockhampton Hospital.

In comparison, there were 941 transfers in 2018, 971 in 2017 and 989 in 2016.

March and July 2019 had the most transfers with 87 patients for both months.

Following Rockhampton, the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital had the second-most transfers at 222 patients.

Although the total number of transfers has decreased, the transfers out of the High ­Dependency Unit have increased.

In 2019 there were 234 HDU transfers with 72 patients taken to the RBWH.

In comparison, there were 219 transfers in 2018, 216 in 2017 and 246 in 2016.

The vast majority of patients were transferred out of the HDU for highly specialised treatment such as spinal injuries, burns, neurosurgery and cardiac surgery.

Executive director Gladstone-Banana, Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service Sandy Munro said it was their vision to provide as many health services and as close to home as possible.

“We have been working very hard to achieve this vision and provide far more services at Gladstone Hospital than ever before.

“Having said that, there will always be a need for patients to travel to large metropolitan hospitals to get specialised care that is just not possible to provide in a regional centre,” the executive director said.

She said some transfers were at the patient’s request, for example patients requesting treatment in a private hospital or people who become ill while travelling wishing to return closer to home.

She said CQ Health had a clear vision for future ­expansion of Gladstone ­Hospital, ­including the ­establishment of an Intensive Care Unit when there is sufficient demand for it to be sustainable.

