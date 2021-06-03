Revealed: Top three ways motorists break down

RACQ has revealed the top three reasons their services are utilised in Queensland, with a spokesperson saying they could be avoided with regular maintenance.

RACQ has revealed some of the most common reasons Queensland motorists requested roadside assistance in the past year.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said the Club received more than 770,000 calls for Roadside Assistance between May 2020 and May 2021.

More than 360,000 battery issues were logged and 64,000 call-outs for tyre or wheel problems.

Ms Ross said while RACQ was always happy to go to the rescue of its members, it may be frustrating for them to realise they could have avoided a breakdown.

“It’s good for all drivers to get into the habit of doing a basic check of your car each month,” she said.

“Make sure your oil and water levels are right and give your tyres a once over.

“Look for foreign objects in the tyre rubber, make sure the treads are in good condition and the air pressure is correct.

“To avoid a flat battery, don’t leave lights or any vehicle accessories on when the engine is off, and if your car feels sluggish to start, it could be a sign you need to replace the battery.”

Ms Ross also reminded drivers to be vigilant with their keys, with more than 37,000 Queenslanders accidentally locked out of their vehicle.

“To avoid an accidental lockout, take your keys with you when you leave your car as some cars have an auto-lock function and never give your keys to children who are in the vehicle,” she said.

Ms Ross said regardless of the reason, the RACQ Roadside Assistance team was available to help 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“We’re here to help our members get to their destination as quickly and safely as possible and are proud to say we get 93 per cent of people back on the road again straight away,” she said.

“If you need us, just give us a call on 13 1111 or use the RACQ Roadside Assistance app.”

Top causes of roadside breakdowns between May 2020 and May 2021:

1. Battery issues

2. Wheel or tyre issues

3. Accidental lockouts.

