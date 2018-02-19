REVEALED: The top schools in Gladstone for OP results

GETTING RESULTS: Gladstone’s top schools for OP results have been revealed.

FOUR Gladstone Region high schools have appeared on a list of the top-performing Queensland schools for OP results in 2017.

The list ranked schools that had more than 10 OP-eligible students that graduated last year.

Toolooa State High School scored especially well, coming in at number 17 of the 380 schools ranked.

More than 38% of the OP-eligible students at Toolooa scored OPs between 1 and 5.

TOP ACHIEVERS: Four Gladstone Region high schools have appeared on Queensland's list of schools with more than 10 OP-eligible students. Centro Art

Acting principal Justin Harrison said the result came down to "a lot of hard work" on the part of the students.

"I know the report that came out is only focusing on OP 1 to 5 students, but we had 100 per cent of our students receive (an OP score of) 1 to 16, which is outstanding," Mr Harrison said.

Bryan Townsend has served as deputy principal at the school for almost seven years.

Toolooa State School staff - Tracy Porteous, business teacher and Justin Harrison, acting principal, were excited to see Toolooa ranked as number 17 school on the basis of their OP1-5 students. Julia Bartrim

"Our focus in recent years has been on gradual improvements," he said.

"It's really crucial parents work with the school. It's vital they build that connection... from day one."

Teacher Tracy Porteous said she was proud of the ranking, which showed the results of "all the work we are doing with our reading and writing (with) our juniors".

Top 50 Queensland schools for OP results in 2017

1. The Springfield Anglican College: 18 of 28 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 64.29%

2. Brisbane Grammar School: 147 of 246 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 59.76%

3. Brisbane State High School: 228 of 411 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 55.47%

4. St Joseph's College Gregory Terrace: 115 of 225 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 51.11%

5. Yeronga State High School: 5 of 10 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 50.00%

6. Anglican Church Grammar School: 96 of 198 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 48.48%

7. Somerset College: 51 of 109 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 46.79%

8. Brisbane Girls Grammar School: 111 of 242 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 45.87%

9. Brisbane Boys' College: 60 of 139 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 43.17%

10. Townsville Grammar School (North Ward): 41 of 96 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 42.71%

11. All Saints Anglican School: 63 of 148 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 42.57%

12. Matthew Flinders Anglican College: 58 of 137 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 42.34%

13. St Stephen's Catholic College Mareeba: 17 of 42 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 40.48%

14. Tamborine Mountain State High School: 21 of 52 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 40.38%

15. Whitsunday Christian College: 4 of 10 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 40.00%

16. Malanda State High School: 9 of 23 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 39.13%

17. Toolooa State High School: 15 of 39 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 38.46%

18. Whitsunday Anglican School: 23 of 60 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 38.33%

19. Fraser Coast Anglican College 21 of 55 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 38.18%

20. All Hallows' School: 80 of 211 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 37.91%

21. St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School: 23 of 61 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 37.70%

22. A B Paterson College: 26 of 69 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 37.68%

23. Somerville House: 56 of 149 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 37.58%

24. Ipswich Girls' Grammar School: 31 of 83 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 37.35%

25. Toowoomba Grammar School: 52 of 140 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 37.14%

26. St John's Anglican College: 27 of 73 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 36.99%

27. St Peters Lutheran College: 83 of 230 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 36.09%

28. Coomera Anglican College: 27 of 77 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 35.06%

29. Mt St Michael's College: 42 of 122 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 34.43%

30. Cannon Hill Anglican College: 47 of 137 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 34.31%

31. Moreton Bay College: 36 of 105 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 34.29%

32. Ormiston College: 42 of 123 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 34.15%

33. Emmanuel College Carrara: 38 of 114 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 33.33%

34. Varsity College: 36 of 108 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 33.33%

35. Northside Christian College: 29 of 88 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 32.95%

36. Trinity Anglican School: 19 of 58 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 32.76%

37. Brisbane School of Distance Education: 27 of 83 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 32.53%

38. The Gap State High School: 33 of 102 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 32.35%

39. West Moreton Anglican College: 25 of 78 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 32.05%

40. Stanthorpe State High School: 11 of 35 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 31.43%

41. Hillbrook Anglican School: 35 of 112 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 31.25%

42. Merrimac State High School: 13 of 42 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 30.95%

43. Dalby Christian College: 4 of 13 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 30.77%

44. Fairholme College 26 of 85 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 30.59%

45. St Catherine's Catholic College: 7 of 23 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 30.43%

46. Marist College Ashgrove: 50 of 165 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 30.30%

47. St Augustine's College: 28 of 93 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 30.11%

48. Ipswich Grammar School: 25 of 84 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 29.76%

49. Citipointe Christian College: 32 of 108 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 29.63%

50. Pacific Lutheran College: 18 of 62 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 29.03%

Note: Schools with less than 10 OP eligible students have not been included