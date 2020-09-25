REVEALED: Top riders to watch as motocross champs visit CQ

Kirra-Lee Baxter will be a rider to watch at the Queensland Women's and Veterans Motocross Championships at Benaraby raceway in October.

GUN motocross racers from the women’s and veteran’s classes will descend on Benaraby next month for the 2020 Queensland Female and Veteran Motocross Championship.

Riders from age four to over 60 will tackle the berms and jumps of the Benaraby Raceway circuit, travelling from all over the state and potentially interstate, to compete on October 17 and 18.

Gladstone District Dirtriders race secretary Kelly Baxter said racers would compete across 11 classes of championship competition with another 9 Support Classes to cater for both local and Queensland supporters.

The event also caters for the littlest of riders in the 50cc Demo Class, where riders 4 years and up begin.

“Tahlia Drew is 2019 Queensland Senior Female number 1 plate holder and I am sure she will give it her all to defend the title this year,” Ms Baxter said.

“Another hot contender for the number 1 plate will be Taylah McCutcheon who just recently turned senior.

“We are hoping to see Tamara Gray, Hayley Miller and Ebony Nielsen back at it this year battling it out with local rider Kirra-lee Baxter who made up the top five Queensland Senior Females in 2019.”

Up to 40 riders per class could hit the 2.3km track that has a variety of jumps, berms and natural terrain, which will provide plenty of passing opportunities and excellent viewing for spectators.

Daniel Doyle competing in the Mini Lites class at the MPE Central Queensland motorcross round 3 held at Benaraby Motorsports Complex.

Some very talented junior riders will mix it up with the best on the track.

“Local junior rider Darcy Whalley will look to improve her 2019 Top 5 Junior Female result this year after a 3-point difference between 1st and 5th,” Ms Baxter said.

“Local rider and president of Gladstone District Dirtriders club, Terry Scarborough is looking to use his home track advantage in the Veterans 45 to 54 years class.

“Motorcycling Queensland’s operations manager and long-time coach Simon Wadwell will step away from the desk for the weekend and dip his feet back into competitive racing in the over 55 class.

“Simon is currently training on his fitness to be at his optimum fitness level for this event.”

The Junior Female Championship classes range from 7 years to 15 years and vary by bike capacity from 50cc up, while veterans classes are 35 years and older.

“The Senior Female Championship class begins at 16 to whenever they decide to put their feet up and retire.

“A Female Veterans Class is also included, and we are encouraging those who have stepped away to support their children in racing to get back into the saddle.”

This weekend the track will close for Ben Schodel coaching and practice in full preparation for the Queensland Female and Veteran Championship.

Event entries close at 6pm on October 12.

For more information visit the Gladstone District Dirtriders Club Facebook page.

