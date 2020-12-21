REVEALED: Top growth suburbs in Gladstone

One Gladstone suburb is among the top 50 in the nation for growth in 2020.

One Gladstone suburb has been listed among the top growing suburbs across the nation in a new real estate report.

According to the The Price Predictor Index Report, New Auckland was within the top 50 suburbs across Australia which had consistent, strong growth patterns over several consecutive quarters.

The report states New Auckland is likely to continue to deliver price growth into the future.

The Summer 2020-21 edition showed Gladstone was among seven regional Queensland areas which had five or more suburbs with forward momentum in sales activity.

“We are seeing recovery in resources-related centres which have spent several years in downturn, including Gladstone, Mount Isa and Emerald,” the report states.

“Gladstone’s re-emergence as a growth market is notable, after half a dozen years in downturn: vacancies are now low, sales activity is picking up and prices are now responding.”

The report shows a median-house price growth in suburbs including Calliope (10 per cent), Clinton (12 per cent), West Gladstone (18 per cent) and Tannum Sands (11 per cent).

