REVEALED: Top 10 hooning hot spots in Gladstone

Gladstone residents have named the worst hooning hot spots in the region but police say the problem is not as bad as it seems.

Calliope Road Policing Unit officer in charge Senior Sergeant Shaune English said residents often confused hooning with “loud engines”.

“(Residents) can hear loud engines and think it’s going on somewhere around them, those ones are difficult to deal with because we don’t have any real idea where it is,” Sgt English said.

“Sometimes people might think it’s a problem but in reality it’s usually nuisance cars that don’t have their exhaust fitted properly.

Senior Sergeant Shaune English.

“Unfortunately the idea there is hoons is usually a perception.”

Sgt English said while hooning was not much of an issue, there were still some hot spots in the area.

“There is some problems with hoons you can look at the roadways and discover that yourself,” Sgt English said.

Sgt English said there were a number of ways residents could do to help police stop hooning.

These include calling PoliceLink on 13 14 44, recording the incident on surveillance or dashcam, making a note of the vehicle’s registration and being specific in details.

“The reports where they say it happens all the time really don’t help, if people can tell me if its happening on a weekday and what time helps a lot,” he said.

“We do try and look for patterns.”

Sgt English said consequences for hooning ranged from a $100 fine to being locked up in jail.

“The first offence for hooning is their vehicle being impounded for 90 days, the owner of the vehicle will be charged for the cost of towing the vehicle and storage and that’s independent of any fines.

“If they get caught doing it again within five years, they lose their car and it gets sold at auction.

“You may get away with just a fine or you may find yourself in jail depending what you do.”

The Observer asked readers which areas in the region should be targeted by police, and dozens of people responded with roads they say are problematic.

Here are the top 10 hooning hot spots in Gladstone, as voted by you.

1. J. Hickey Ave, Clinton

2. Col. Brown Ave, Clinton

3. Clarance Dr, New Auckland

4. Keppel Ave, Clinton

5. Hibiscus Ave, Kin Kora

6. Kin Kora Dr, Kin Kora

7. Aerodrome Rd, Clinton

8. Boles St, West Gladstone

9. Toolooa St, Toolooa

10. Sun Valley Rd, Sun Valley

Dishonourable mentions:

Agnes St, South Gladstone

Patrick St, West Gladstone

Mellefont St, West Gladstone

Glenlyon St, Gladstone Central

Busteed St, West Gladstone

Sutton St, Barney Point

Golding St, Barney Point

Herbertson St, West Gladstone