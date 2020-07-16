REVEALED: Three SPER debts Gladstone won’t pay

After the State Penalties Enforcement Registry released their annual report last month, the most common unpaid fines referred to SPER in Gladstone have been revealed.

The trio of speeding, driving offences (e.g. dangerous driving or driving without a seatbelt) and vehicle offences (e.g. uninsured or unregistered vehicles) are primarily what Gladstone won’t pay up for.

A SPER spokesman encouraged people to pay any fines on time and keep their address and contact details up-to-date with the Queensland Government.

“SPER understands that many individuals and businesses impacted by COVID-19 may find it difficult to pay their debts at the moment,” the spokesman said.

“To assist these people, SPER has temporarily ceased any new enforcement actions, such as suspending driver's licenses.”

“However, SPER debts don’t just go away and the consequences can be serious, so it is important that people deal with their debt or contact SPER if they need more time to pay.”

The spokesman’s comments come a day after The Observer published SPER’s findings which showed Gladstone owes the Queensland Treasury branch over $10.5M.

He said SPER was willing to reach acceptable payment arrangements based on an individual’s circumstances and can take a tailored approach to a person’s debt history.

“If you’ve got a SPER debt, the best thing you can do is go to qld.gov.au/sper,” he said.

“You can view details of your debt, make a payment or set up a payment plan. It’s the quick and easy way to stay on top of your SPER debt.”

If you need help, you can call SPER on 1300 365 635.