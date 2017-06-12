REVEALED: Thousands of days lost as Gladstone students wag school

THOUSANDS of days off were taken by Gladstone students last year, some unexplained but many were due to illness.

Department of Education statistics reveal how many and the reasons behind Gladstone students taking days off school.

The information shows four of Gladstone's schools saw an increase in absent days, and four had a decrease.

At Tannum Sands State and Gladstone State High schools and Gladstone Central and Gladstone West Primary schools, absent days increased in 2016 compared to 2015.

Meanwhile at Calliope, Tannum Sands State, Boyne Island and Gladstone South primary schools the number of days students didn't come to school dropped.

At Gladstone Central State School 1218 absent days were taken because of illness.

In total, the school had 2105 absent days.

Most of the 1945 absences at Gladstone South State School were unexplained, with 1036 days off for unknown reasons.

Gladstone State High School, the region's largest, took the highest share in absent days with 15,129 recorded.

Unexplained absences reached a five-year high of 3279, a jump from 2835 the previous year.

Of the 15,129 absent days, 5644 were from illness.

There were 4825 days lost for Gladstone West State School students, with 889 of those unexplained absences.

Unauthorised and unexplained absences were down at Tannum Sands State School.

Of the 3954 absent days, two were unexplained, three unauthorised, 1165 from holidays and 2124 due to illness.

The Tannum Sands State High School had its highest number of absent days since 2012, with 8373 days lost.

Of those, 1262 were unexplained and 3142 were from illness.

Oddly, Boyne Island State School had the same, 1925 absent days, in 2016 and 2015.

At Calliope's primary school, absent days dropped from 4012 in 2015 to 3692 in 2016.

There were 1673 absent days due to illness, and 726 were unexplained.