REVEALED: The worst behaved schools in Gladstone

Annual reports from the Queensland Government have revealed which schools in the Gladstone region have the most students with behavioural problems.

State schools are required to report school disciplinary absences for each school year in their School Annual Report, after which the data is compiled into a comprehensive report released by the Department of Education and Training.

Gladstone State High School had the highest number of short suspensions last year.

A total of 355 suspensions took place for a period between one and 10 days when there were 1571 students enrolled - a total of 22.5% for 2016.

Toolooa State High School, which had 1003 students enrolled in 2016, had the second highest number of short suspensions with 268.

Next in line was Kin Kora State School with 68 short suspensions in a student population of 803 - 8.47%.

The highest number of long suspensions in the Gladstone region was at Gladstone State High School, where 22 students were suspended for 11-20 school days for the year. Gladstone State High also had 15 students excluded and 21 cancelled enrolments that year.

At Rosella Park School, where only 69 students were enrolled in 2016, there were 12 short suspensions - 17.4%. Rosella had zero long suspensions and excluded students and only one cancelled enrolment last year.

A spokesman for the Department of Education and Training said the department was committed to maintaining high standards of behaviour in Queensland state schools.

"We support principals in taking strong disciplinary action where a student's behaviour is unacceptable and does not meet the school's Responsible Behaviour Plan.

"It is important to note that the number of disciplinary absences does not equate to the number of students who have received a disciplinary absence. That is, one student may receive multiple disciplinary absences during a school year.

"The majority of Queensland students are well-behaved and engaged in learning every day."

The spokesman said there were more guidance officers and external agencies to support students than there had been previously.

Results by school: short suspension, long suspension, exclusion, cancellation, number of students enrolled

Agnes Water State School: 19, 0, 0, 0, 209

Boyne Island State School: 1, 0, 0, 0, 338

Calliope State School: 57, 0, 0, 0, 593

Clinton State School: 41, 0, 0, 0, 840

Gladstone Central State School: 18, 0, 0, 0, 348

Gladstone South: 17, 0, 0, 0, 260

Gladstone State High School: 355, 22, 15, 21, 1571

Gladstone West State School: 45, 0, 0, 0, 667

Kin Kora State School: 68, 0, 0, 0, 803

Miriam Vale State School: 4, 0, 0, 0, 151

Rosella Park School: 12, 0, 0, 1, 69

Tannum Sands State High School: 145, 1, 9, 2, 1024

Tannum Sands State School: 6, 0, 0, 0, 717

Toolooa State High School: 268, 9, 12, 8, 1003

