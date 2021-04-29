Revealed: The theme park toy likely to cost boy his life

A seemingly harmless stuffed toy, allegedly sold at Sea World theme park, has been seized by police as a motionless six-year-old boy lies in hospital while his family waits for his life support to be withdrawn.

The family of Deklan Labington-MacDonald are "angry" over the mishap and have called on police to investigate the incident and the safety of the toy.

>> Theme park toy tragedy: Boy's life-support to be turned off

Nerang six-year-old Deklan Babington-MacDonald will have his life support turned off within 48 hours. Photo: Supplied

Deklan was critically injured on Anzac Day at his Nerang home and taken to ICU at Queensland Children's Hospital where he has remained on life support.

Doctors overnight have told his distraught mother Lauren Babington that the boy's life support will be withdrawn within 48 hours.

Cousin Lea Williams said the toy was a penguin wearing a harness that had a "stiff" long lead and claimed it had been seized by police.

She said the toy was bought for Deklan four days before the accident, but did not elaborate on how the toy injured the only child.

The boy was critically injured by a toy, similar to the one pictured, with the family describing the object as a ‘penguin on a harness attached to a stiff lead.’ Picture: Supplied

"It was a toy bought from SeaWorld on the Gold Coast," Ms Williams told NCA NewsWire.

" … it had a long lead that was made stiff with a pole but the pole came out.

"The police took it away."

Police have confirmed they attended a Nerang address on Anzac Day following reports a six-year-old child was "found unresponsive".

However, they would not comment on whether the toy had been seized nor if an investigation was underway.

"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident," they told NCA Newswire.

"There is no further information we can release about the incident at this time."

Sea World theme park has been contacted for comment over the plush penguin that is being blamed for critically injuring Deklan Babington-MacDonald. Picture: Regi Varghese

Ms Williams said the family was too consumed with Deklan's fate to focus on the safety aspect of the toy although they hope police investigate and SeaWorld management respond accordingly.

"We are just reeling and we are struggling to come to terms with how it occurred," she said.

"It was a toy that was bought four days earlier from SeaWorld. It ended up being really dangerous and we are really angry, but we haven't got our heads around it and can't focus on it."

"The police were investigating, they took the toy with them and we hope they follow through with that.

"When the family has the capacity to look into it more and follow it up they will, but we are focusing on Deklan right now."

Deklan's mum, Lauren Babington has been keeping a bedside vigil as extended family members rushed from interstate to provide comfort and pray for the six-year-old.

His aunt, Caity MacDonald, told family and friends on Facebook of the shattering news that doctor's have decided to withdraw life support.

"Lauren (Deklan's mum) has asked me to share that the doctors have advised that Deklan is beyond recovery. Deklan's life support will be withdrawn in the next 48 hours," Caitlin posted on social media.

"As you can understand this is a devastating time for the family so please respect their privacy and understand they won't be able to talk on the phone.

"They are reading the messages of support and appreciate all the love and kindness shown by the community."

Ms Williams organised a fundraiser page which was initially to assist the family through Deklan's medical treatment. The money will now be used for the boy's funeral.

SeaWorld theme park management has been contacted for comment.

