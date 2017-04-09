28°
Business

REVEALED: The state of every mine in the Bowen Basin

Jacob Miley
| 7th Apr 2017 4:30 AM
It's business as usual as the Coppabella mine.
It's business as usual as the Coppabella mine. Jacob Miley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PEABODY'S Coppabella mine might have escaped structural damage but its production could still be derailed.

It's an issue facing every mine in the Bowen Basin - extensive damage to the railway system.

Aurizon estimates that the Goonyella rail system, which it operates and which connects Bowen Basin coal mines to the Hay Point and Dalrymple Bay coal terminals, will take about five weeks to repair.

A spokesperson for Peabody said the damage to the rail network had the potential to affect their coal exports.

"If we can't get our tonnes to the port, then we can't send it offshore," a spokesperson said.

"We are looking at how we can help Aurizon to make the tracks functioning, and anything we can do to help we will help.

"We are looking at alternatives on whether we could potentially utilise capacity at Abbot Point or through Gladstone if there is (availability) to do so."

 

Minister for Natural Resources and Mines, Anthony Lynham looks over the Coppabella mine.
Minister for Natural Resources and Mines, Anthony Lynham looks over the Coppabella mine. Jacob Miley

Minister for Natural Resources and Mines Anthony Lynham, who visited the Coppabella mine in Moranbah yesterday, said the biggest impact from Cyclone Debbie had been to infrastructure rather than the mines themselves.

"In order of effect from the cyclone it's been transport infrastructure, ports and lastly the mines," he said.

"Yesterday I toured the Goonyella line by helicopter from the start to the finish, and I saw first-hand the damage that was done - this damage is significant."

 

Minister for Natural Resources and Mines Anthony Lynham at the Peabody-owned mine.
Minister for Natural Resources and Mines Anthony Lynham at the Peabody-owned mine. Jacob Miley

Dr Lynham said it was lucky there was good connectivity between the Newlands line, the Blackwater line and the Goonyella line.

"As of (today) Friday, we will be able to utilise the Blackwater line to get our coal out through Gladstone, so we do have some connection to the coast.

"The next line (to be functioning) in about a couple of weeks will be the Newlands line and then that ships up to Abbot Point.

But the last line to be repaired will be the Goonyella line, which is expected to take around five weeks.

"When we hear something is going to be five weeks out, our task is to try and lower that down to four weeks, three weeks, to get it back online as fast as we can," Dr Lynham said.

"We want workers back in their jobs as quick as we can, we want our resources sector flowing as quickly as we possibly can."

The full impact on The The effect on Peabody will not be known until the line is back and up and running.

Despite the cyclone having minimal impact on the open cut mine, Peabody said production had been affected by the cyclone and they were now in the recovery phase.

"We have got water in the pits... and we've got personnel off site that are affected with their livelihoods and their properties that they are repairing and getting back to normal," a spokesperson said. "But as a whole, it's business as usual.

"Some of the roads we are still repairing for site access, but as a whole we are still in a recovery phase."

 

Latest update from 04/04/17, compiled by the Daily Mercury.

 

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  abbot point anthony lynham aurizon bowen basin coal coppabella dalrymple goonyella hay point mining minister for natural resources and mines peabody resources

GRAPHIC IMAGE: This horrifying pic will keep you out of flood water

GRAPHIC IMAGE: This horrifying pic will keep you out of flood...

A CENTRAL Queensland man has made a strong warning on the dangers of stepping foot in murky flood waters.

10 years jail for Gladstone man's failed $25K airport drug haul

A Gladstone man has failed in an appeal of his 10-year jail sentence

REVEALED: The state of every mine in the Bowen Basin

It's business as usual as the Coppabella mine.

Full list of every mine in the Bowen Basin

Gladstone contractors prioritised in $42M construction project

Artist impressions have been released of what the future Gladstone Hospital could look like with a $42m upgrade.

Local contractors can learn about upcoming construction work

Local Partners

'Terrifying': Gladstone mum sheds light on teenage struggles

WHILE many parents think it's hard raising toddles, this Gladstone mum said teenagers were the tricky ones.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Major Rockhampton shopping centre becomes airport drop off

PHOTO FROM 2011: Rockhampton airport

Creative new plan will see Rockhampton people back in the air

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

What's on the small screen this week

ANH Do picks up the paintbrush for season two of Anh's Brush With Fame and fly-on-the-wall series First Dates returns with more awkward moments.

10 of the most cringe-worthy celebrity endorsements

That time when Kendall Jenner ended oppression with a Pepsi.

Did Kendall Jenner just end oppression with a Pepsi? Nope

TV Insider: The Biggest Loser loses out

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton.

What went wrong for this reality show?

Rage hits 30 years old: The clips they had to ban

International band Garbage cleared out an hour in their schedule to program Rage last year.

Everyone remembers the Rage intro and outro

Every voice matters and inspires flood donations

The Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched Every Voice Matters to promote the 2017 Lismore Business Flood Appeal.

Song straight to Lismore's hearts

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

Actress Kirsten Dunst.

Actress reveals why she hates shooting sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

NEW HOUSE WITH GOOD SIZED YARD IN GREAT ESTATE!

39 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

If you are looking for a great family lifestyle in a new area with a brand new affordable home than this property is for you. Set on a good sized block of 727...

Enviable acreage lifestyle in a premiere location

6 Jim Whyte Way, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 7 $595,000

This lovely modern family home is positioned on a well maintained 1 hectare block in a highly sought after area of Beecher Estate. This property is within easy...

START WITH ME!

27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $265,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood to the market! This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the...

&quot;SEASCAPE&quot; START LIVING THE DREAM!!! Affordable Luxury Beachside Apartment Living

3/30 BEACH AVENUE, Tannum Sands 4680

Apartment 3 2 2 $329,000

Go to sleep to the sound of the waves on the beach Wake up to ocean and island views Seascape is a secure gated boutique apartment complex comprising of five...

MODERN HOME WITH SIDE ACCESS!

19 Cania Way, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 19 Cania Way to the market! This low set brick home has plenty of attributes for the growing family. Features...

FAMILY DECISION PARENTS MUST SELL!

13 and 15 King George Street, Mount Larcom 4695

3 2 5 $445,000

It's all too common; the time has come for this delightful elderly couple to sell their home and relocate into Gladstone. They need to downsize from this 8094m2...

QUALITY FAMILY FRIENDLY HOME + OFFICE ... BRING YOUR TOYS!

15 Victoria Avenue, Glen Eden 4680

House 3 2 5 AUCTION

This home is not to be missed! Built to impress make no mistake! Offering a well designed unique and spacious floor plan, plus plenty of vehicle storage to...

PERFECT FIRST STARTER...SOUGHT AFTER SUN VALLEY...MOUNTAIN VIEWS

10 Irwin Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $209,000

Located in a family friendly neighbourhood is this new listing that surely will tick all the boxes. In addition to the fantastic location and proximity to major...

RENOVATED HOME - DUAL INCOME OR DUAL FAMILY LIVING:

5 Kauri Drive, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 1 $309,000

This exceptional two storey home with a mix of brick and hardy plank is ideally located with continual breezes and views over the Kin Kora Estate. Having been...

STATEMENT LIVING ON A GRAND STYLE

21 Coolibah Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 4 $570,000

This flawless family home stands on the cusp of the CBD and is a stand alone in style and elegance. Presenting outstanding livability as well as a multitude of...

17 Gladstone region family homes under $400K for sale

5 Kauri Dr, Kin Kora is on the market.

A list of family homes all under $400K.

Loaded interstate investors buy Gladstone motel for $2.36M

Gladstone Palms Motor Inn.

New owners can expect a net income of $300K a year.

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!