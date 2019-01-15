Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New RACQ data has revealed the reasons people call for roadside assistance in CQ.
New RACQ data has revealed the reasons people call for roadside assistance in CQ. RACQ
News

REVEALED: The reasons drivers call for help from RACQ

15th Jan 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FLAT batteries are the top reason for call-outs by RACQ roadside assistance in Central Queensland.

Spokeswoman Clare Hunter said the biggest killer of car batteries is the heat.

"We experienced very high temperatures last year,” Ms Hunter said.

"It's not surprising battery problems were the top reason for call outs in 2018.”

She gives out tips to motorists on how to avoid similar situations in the future.

"There are simple things you can do to avoid a flat, like not leaving lights on when the engine isn't running and regularly checking your battery for wear,” Ms Hunter said.

"Feeling a sluggish start when you turn the key can be another tell-tale sign you may need a new battery.”

Last year roadside crews were called out to 987 people who had locked themselves out of their vehicles.

Tyre punctures and wheel changes are another common reason people ask for assistance.

Ms Hunter said drivers should check them regularly.

"Look for foreign objects in the rubber, make sure tread is in good condition and check the air pressure is correct,” she said.

Other actions Ms Hunter suggests to drivers to avoid roadside incidents include checking oil levels and having the car regularly maintained.

Mark Zita

capricornia region central queensland racq racq roadside assistance
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Cranky dad's 'hissy fit' over non-refundable meal

    premium_icon Cranky dad's 'hissy fit' over non-refundable meal

    News A CRANKY dad who didn't like his McDonald's meal has been fined $1000 for what he did when refused a refund.

    Man hospitalised after steel strike at property near Agnes

    Man hospitalised after steel strike at property near Agnes

    News The rescue helicopter was called to the scene.

    • 15th Jan 2019 5:10 PM
    Why small Gladstone business changed its name and look

    premium_icon Why small Gladstone business changed its name and look

    News The name change signified a new direction for the centre

    SUNfest dishes up plenty of fun on day one

    premium_icon SUNfest dishes up plenty of fun on day one

    News Plenty of variety for kids on opening day of SUNfest 2019.