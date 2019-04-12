REVEALED: The latest designs for the East Shores' upgrade

Owen Barton, Duncan Howard, State member Glenn Butcher, Craig Walker Acting Chief Executive of Gladstone Ports Corporation and Peter Corones AM Chairman of Gladstone Ports Corporation unveil the plans for the East Shores upgrade Stage 1B.

Owen Barton, Duncan Howard, State member Glenn Butcher, Craig Walker Acting Chief Executive of Gladstone Ports Corporation and Peter Corones AM Chairman of Gladstone Ports Corporation unveil the plans for the East Shores upgrade Stage 1B. Liana Walker

GLADSTONE'S East Shores Stage 1B upgrade is shovel ready and early construction is under way, but one key feature from the original designs is being reconsidered.

In original plans released in October last year, a the project featured a ferry transfer pontoon with a pool, however, in updated designs of Stage 1B, the inclusion of marine works are no longer included the design.

"The marine works are currently being reconsidered as it would not be prudent to commit to the extraordinary cost, safety concerns and impact on competing facilities within the region," Gladstone Ports Corporation acting CEO Craig Walker said.

A number of components, including the parklands, cruise terminal, and marine facilities, all went out to tender earlier this year.

Mr Walker was joined by State MP Glenn Butcher and GPC chairman Peter Corones AM yesterday to discuss the new plans for what Mr Corones said could become one of the state's premium food and entertainment precincts.

"I'm more excited because we're actually establishing in this part of the upgrade a new cafe - I coin that as the cappuccino-isation of Gladstone," Mr Corones said.

Along with the waterfront cafe, the $20 million upgrade will include the construction of a broadwalk, misting pipes, an outdoor cinema and plenty of outdoor exercise facilities with contractors to be announced at the end of April.

Mr Butcher dubbed the upgrade as a "game changer" for Gladstone.

"Once we finish this development of the port, places like Townsville and Cairns will be sitting back and wondering what the heck has happened and why haven't they been able to do something like this," Mr Butcher said.

"We can do it because we've got the best port in the world."

Flinders Pde will be closed for the duration of construction, which is set to be complete by Easter 2020.

Tenders for the cafe at East Shores 1B will open in the coming months via the QTenders website.