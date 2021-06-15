Revealed: The hottest CQ toys to lay-buy now for Christmas

Australia’s biggest and favourite annual toy sale is here.

The Big W Toy Mania sale begins on Thursday, June 15 online and instore, featuring more than 1,000 toys with up to 50 per cent off.

To mark the biggest ever Toy Mania sale, BIG W has released its annual Toy Mania Report, a deep dive into this year’s toy trends based on the retailer’s data and team of toy experts.

“Every year, millions of families turn to BIG W’s Toy Mania sale for inspiration and of course to shop with many taking advantage of our in store and online Christmas lay-by offering,” BIG W’s chief toy buyer Christine Faulkner said.

“To ensure our range is on trend and available at the best prices, our team of toy buyers have one of the best jobs in the world – reviewing cultural and industry trends, as well as data and insights, to bring the latest and greatest in toys for families across Australia to enjoy.”

The top toy trends according to BIG W:

1. Schoolyard fun: Toys once again rule the school as Aussie kids are free to play, co-create, trade and show off their favourite toys.

Schoolyard classics like Beyblades, Bakugan and Loom Bands are hot property this year with the ever-popular Pokémon brand seeing a 64 per cent sales growth year-on-year. The new Beyblade Speedstorm Battle Set and exclusive Bakugan Fusion Bundle are two hot items that will be sure to get everyone on the playground joining in.

2. Holidaying at home: Trading the family trip to Thailand for a trampoline? Holidaying at home has seen Aussies transform their homes into playtime paradise, investing in bigger ticket items.

Outdoor playsets, cubby houses, scooters and bikes have seen huge growth, with the category up 39 per cent on last year. Scoot into outdoor fun this Toy Mania with a Huffy Alloy Inline Scooter or snap one of this year’s must-have items; the new and exclusive Bluey trampoline.

3. Going solo: Last year was all about family play but this year Aussie kids are using their imagination and experimenting solo.

This year, dolls and playsets, action figures, cars and construction sets are making up four of the top five fastest growing categories at BIG W, based on year-on-year data. Imaginary play will come to life this Christmas with the exclusive Bosch Work Bench, new LEGO Batman vs The Joker and Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage.

4. Big Kid Collectors: Proving fun doesn’t get old, more adults are turning to toys to bring joy and play into their lives.

From Star Wars to Marvel, Harry Potter and Barbie, collectables is BIG W’s fastest growing category this year, transporting their owners to a different time and helping bring out their inner child. BIG W has fanatics covered with the new Avengers Thor & Loki collectibles and limited-edition picks from Care Bear Hopeful Heart Bear and My Little Pony Pinkie Pie.

5. The small screen reigns supreme: With blockbuster releases taking a back seat this past year, Aussie kids have turned to the small screen to keep entertained.

TV shows like Bluey and LEGO Masters are exploding on screens across the nation, with kids snapping up toys to match. With YouTube Kids and TikTok inspiring fun and gaming remaining a firm favourite, tech toys like the DGTEC 7-inch tablet that get kids plugged in, or playing, like the Nintendo Switch Lite, are tipped to fly off shelves.

Other trends:

LEGO, Barbie, Hot Wheels, L.O. L Surprise! and Vtech are set to dominate the annual toy celebration;

Bluey has been the top selling brand for the past 12 months, up over 250 per cent compared to last year.