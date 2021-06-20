Revealed: The Greens candidate who ‘will defeat Pauline Hanson’

The Greens will announce their Senate candidate today whom they say will “defeat Pauline Hanson at the next election”.

Gladstone teacher and Queensland Greens convener Penny Allman-Payne will be the party’s candidate for what is shaping up to be a hotly contested Senate battle royale.

There is expected to be a three-way contest for the final two of six Senate spots between Senator Hanson, LNP Senator Amanda and the Greens.

Queensland Greens Senator Larissa Waters with the Greens new Queensland Senate candidate Penny Allman-Payne. Picture: Supplied

After winning a second seat at the State election in October, Greens party strategists believe they only need a primary vote swing of less than 1 per cent to secure a historic second Senate spot.

Labor and the LNP are expected to win at least two Senate spots each.

Queensland Greens Senator Larissa Waters, who is halfway through her six-year term and not facing re-election yet, said if Ms Allman-Payne took Senator Hanson’s place in the upper house it would change the balance of power.

“Queenslanders have the opportunity to reject Pauline Hanson’s divisive, dangerous politics and ensure that the next Senate works for people, not mining billionaires and political donors,” she said.

“Queensland voters have a clear choice at the next election: One Nation or the Greens – and by electing Penny, you can kick out Pauline.”

Ms Allman-Payne said as well as being a teacher she was a unionist and activist.

“I’ll bring that same fighting spirit to Parliament House on behalf of all Queenslanders,” she said.

Senator Hanson last month launched what is expected to be “her biggest spend” for election campaign, which will target the regions in a professionally produced 12-month television advertising campaign.

There was a fiercely fought preselection battle between LNP Senators James McGrath and Amanda Stoker for the top spot on the party’s ticket, which Senator McGrath convincingly won.

Ms Allman-Payne previously contested the 2013 Federal election for the Greens in the seat of Bowman, where she received just under six per cent of the vote.

Originally published as Revealed: The Greens candidate who ‘will defeat Pauline Hanson’