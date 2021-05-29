Revealed: The greatest indigenous team since 2000

Three indigenous footy legends and chief football writer Mark Robinson have chosen the best team since 2000. Here’s who made the cut.

Indigenous footballers have elevated the game of Australian rules from beautiful to magical.

From the far reaches of our continent, the players brought to the big league a repertoire of speed, power, balance, reflex and instinct - sometimes a combination of all that in the one player - and footy will be forever thankful.

Today, as the Doug Nicholls round rolls into Saturday and the Herald Sun embarks on a celebration of indigenous sportspeople over the next month, it was fitting the best indigenous players of this century were honoured.

Hall of Fame legend Barry Cable and Norm Smith medal winners, Michael Long and Peter Matera, were invited to join Mark Robinson in picking the best team of players.

The criteria was a player had to play more than 50 games from 2000 onwards.

The four selectors picked their separate teams, from which the final team was named.

We bet you smile with wonderment - as the selectors did - at the astonishing array of talent.

Michael Long was one of three indigenous greats who helped pick the team.

MICHAEL LONG

Essendon

Member of the AFL Hall of Fame

"The indigenous rounds over the next two weeks are a celebration and I know the indigenous players love this round because they represent their community and, what's special, uncle Sydney (Jackson) is going to be celebrated.

"What a great way to recognise history and culture and football is a form of art, anyway.

"We have different players from different areas around Australia, bringing different skills and talent and the freakish ways they play the game. It's the art of football.

"Selecting this side is helping to celebrate that art.

"Look at the forward line. I'd hate to be playing on them

"All the players picked themselves, we didn't have to pick them. It's pretty powerful. It's pretty relentless and skilled and it has unbelievable goal power.

"You've got Buddy at full-forward and if he drops the ball you've got the best rovers at the drop the ball with Betts, Rioli, Farmer and Walters. You wouldn't want to make too many mistakes as a defender.

"And they are bigger than just footballers.

"The biggest challenge for aboriginal people is now. It's unique that players like Dan Rioli from the Tiwi Islands can come down and make it in football in Melbourne.

"For the community to see that and our kids to see that … they do need role models.

"I reckon we are at the crossroads with aboriginal issues like health and education and we need these role models.

"I've said before football has led the way, and it actually has.

"We need more winners from our community, we need people to do well, either excel at business or at football. This is hard to explain but the players play an enormous role in the challenges we face.

"There's only a small number of indigenous players, but there's a lot of issues we face, and these players can play a small role which can lead the way.''

The best player in the team?

"You couldn't go past Goodesy, McLeod, Franklin and Shaun is right up there."

Adam Goodes was a popular choice as captain.

The Captain?

"It would have to be Goodesy or McLeod.''

Favourite player?

"Don't ask me that, that's unfair.''

After continuous prompting, Long said Gavin Wanganeen.

"I love Gavin. He could play anywhere, the elastic man. He had courage, in front of the pack, going into the pack, he had no fear like Mark Harvey had no fear.

"Gavin was so skilled on both sides of the body, a good looking bloke. He had everything.

"I don't blame him for going back to Port Adelaide, but he was a big loss.

"I picked him because I played alongside him and saw what he did every week. You know what? He had timing.''

Michael Long has Gavin Wanganeen as his favourite indigenous player.

BARRY CABLE

North Melbourne, Perth

Legend of the AFL Hall of Fame

"Many players jumped out at you when you selected the team and there were only a few at the end, like you have in any coaching selection, who are the hardest to select.

"So many of these players could play anywhere.

"Look at a player like Phil Matera for example. He was a good player but he's up against Betts and Farmer in the pockets. Farmer kicked more than 400 goals.

"What they do, indigenous players, is bring their own highlights to the game and the game is greater for it.

"People love to see them play, see them in action.

"You could have a highlight of any of those boys and they would have a special highlight.

"It's great for indigenous people by the way and for non-indigenous people.

"The things they can do. It's an instinct thing. Indigenous players have that special gift of reflex and it shows up in whatever they do.''

Cable, who was elevated to legend status in the Hall of Fame in 2012 and who is the most decorated player to have played the Australian rules, was the first player to play 400 senior games.

Shaun Burgoyne is closing in on his 400th game.

Longevity, he said, was important in recognising the greats.

"Shaun Burgoyne is coming up to his 400th game, hopefully it this year, and that in itself is something. He's a terrific player. He's versatile, he's been such an ornament to the game and certainly worthy of the 400 games.

Two players in the team, he said, should in time be AFL Legends.

"Most of them will likely be selected in the Hall of Fame, but in time only a couple are destined for legend status.

"Franklin would definitely be one and Goodesy would be the other. I think two would get in in time but of course, they will be up against other players of this era, like young Ablett.

"A lot will get down to what they've done and how they've done it. What I look at it is the longevity, that's why Burgoyne's good, and what they achieved.

Andrew McLeod was a player Barry Cable loved watching.

"You're fortunate to have played in a Grand Final and on top of that if you win the Grand Final, and on top of that one of the best three players in a Grand Final because that then distinguishes you from the rest for being a big-game player.

"Are you that player who can really rise to that next level of real champion quality, and be absolutely at your top in a top side. Andrew McLeod comes to mind.''

Favourite player?

"Now you're asking the hard questions. Put it this way, I love watching them all, but I'd probably go for Franklin, just because of things he can do.

"You watch Eddie and Rioli, Farmer, Leon Davis, McLeod … they are beautiful players. And Byron Pickett, the way he played. Really rock hard and he never let anybody past him.''

The captain?

"It would be between Goodes and Burgoyne. I'd probably pick Burgoyne because of all the reasons I said.''

Peter Matera evades a tackle attempt from Geelong’s Ronnie Burns.

PETER MATERA

West Coast

AFL Hall of Fame

"Selecting the halfback line and the wings I found difficult.

"I see we've got Daniel Wells on one wing, but there were so many small blokes like Rioli, Walters, Betts, Farmer who were all forwards. And I had Byron on a back flank and he ended up on the wing, and he had to be in the team.'

Matera selected his brother Phil on the bench, although the other three selectors could not find a spot for him.

"I had to put my brother in there because his forward line pressure was vital in keeping the ball in the forward line.

He also named Andrew McLeod in the centre whereas the other three selectors had him at halfback.

"With the guys I had at halfback (Chris Johnson and Pickett), I thought McLeod would be more valuable in the centre,'' he said.

"I like Michael Johnson as a player. I watched him over the years and he would be valuable back there with Whitey and Steven May. His skills were very good and I think he was just so consistent.

"The team overall … they pick themselves a lot of them.

"Goodes is named ruck-rover, and I had him at centre half-forward, and he could play anywhere.''

A brilliant Eagles wingmen, Matera never got to wear the indigenous jumper when he played.

"It represents all the guys that played a game or 100 games in the AFL, and what they've done over the years. I haven't got one in my cupboard, but I take my hat to the AFL for introducing it and it's great recognition of the aboriginal people and what they've done from when the game started.''

Favourite player?

"Andy McLeod. Just his skills. Left and right side of the body, and just what he could do in a game of footy and he showed it in two grand finals. If you had to look back and say who was the best player in that Adelaide era, you'd have to say he was. He's a great bloke, a great friend.''

The captain?

"Goodesy. It speaks for itself. For what he's done for the game, his achievements, a very proud aboriginal person and, again, he's helped put Sydney on the map by the way he performed in big games. He's a player you wanted in your side because he was so versatile and could win a game off his own boot.''

Eddie Betts has become only the third player to kick 300+ goals at two clubs, behind Tony Lockett and Buddy Franklin.



BEST INDIGENOUS TEAM SINCE 2000

B: Gavin Wanganeen (from 2000 onwards averaged 17 disposals, nine uncontested possessions and recorded a kicking efficiency of 81%), Darryl White (White from 2000 onwards averaged 12 disposals, four marks and recorded a kicking efficiency of 85%), David Wirrpanda (Wirrpanda from 2000 onwards averaged 17 disposals, 11 uncontested possessions and four rebound 50s)

HB: Andrew McLeod (McLeod from 2000 onwards averaged 22 disposals, 14 uncontested possessions and recorded a disposal efficiency of 79%), Michael Johnson (Johnson averaged 17 disposals, 11 uncontested possessions and six marks across his career), Chris Johnson (Johnson from 2000 onwards averaged 15 disposals, nine uncontested possessions and five marks)

C: Daniel Wells (Wells averaged 19 disposals, 13 uncontested possessions and four inside 50s across his career), Shaun Burgoyne (Burgoyne has averaged 18 disposals, 10 uncontested possessions and four tackles across his career), Byron Pickett (Pickett from 2000 onwards averaged 12 disposals, four marks and one goal)

Byron Pickett was a popular choice among our judges.

HF: Cyril Rioli (Rioli averaged 15 disposals, seven contested possessions, two goals and five tackles across his career), Michael O'Loughlin (O'Loughlin from 2000 onwards averaged 13 disposals, five marks and two goals), Michael Walters (Walters has averaged 17 disposals, 10 uncontested possessions and six score involvements across his career so far)

F: Eddie Betts (Betts has averaged 12 disposals, two goals and six score involvements across his career), Lance Franklin (Franklin has averaged 15 disposals, six marks, three forward 50 marks and three goals across his career so far), Jeff Farmer (Farmer from 2000 onwards averaged 12 disposals, five contested possessions and two goals)

Foll: Patrick Ryder (Ryder has averaged 11 disposals, 20 hit-outs and five score involvements across his career so far), Adam Goodes (captain) (Goodes from 2000 onwards averaged 18 disposals, eight contested possessions and four inside 50s), Shane Edwards (Edwards has averaged 17 disposals, six ground ball-gets and five score involvements across his career so far)

Interchange: Leon Davis (Davis averaged 14 disposals, eight uncontested possessions and one goal across his career), Steven May (May has averaged 15 disposals, six intercept possessions and seven spoils across his career), Brad Hill (Hill has averaged 19 disposals, 15 uncontested possessions and 379 metres gained across his career), Chad Wingard (Wingard has averaged 18 disposals, 11 uncontested possessions and six score involvements across his career).

NOTE: Criteria was a player had to play more than 50 games

