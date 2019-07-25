Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
2 Parksville Drive, New Auckland sold this month for $1,040,000
2 Parksville Drive, New Auckland sold this month for $1,040,000 realestate.com.au
Property

REVEALED: The Gladstone home that sold for seven figures

Matt Taylor
by
25th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS are continuing to snap up real estate across the region with several property sales being recorded during the month.

According to realestate.com.au, on July 5 a Parksville Dr home in New Auckland sold for a whopping $1,040,000 making it the most expensive property sale so far this month.

There have been two other properties go under the hammer over the half million mark, with a Benaraby property fetching $599,000 and a Tannum Sands home selling for $505,000.

There has been a number of sales close to that mark with a four-bedroom, two-bathroom family home on Dolphin St fetched $495,000 on July 15 in the sought-after Catalina Heights area.

Additionally, a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house on Albatross Cl sold on June 11 for $471,000 while another four-bedroom home on Jim Whyte Way, Burua, sold for $480,000.

A New Auckland home on Katrina Blvd with an extra bedroom also attracted $480,000.

At the lower end of the market, a View St unit in West Gladstone with two bedrooms was sold for $75,000.

Meanwhile the most expensive unit was on Roseberry St for $235,000.

More Stories

houses property real estate sales townhouses units
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Doctors forced to turn Gladstone region patients away

    premium_icon Doctors forced to turn Gladstone region patients away

    Health A Tannum Sands practice manager is worried they may not be able to replace a former GP under new medical classification.

    Gladstone's Best Employee has been decided

    premium_icon Gladstone's Best Employee has been decided

    Business 'I was a bit blown away...it was very unexpected'

    Gladstone Airport passenger numbers drop by thousands

    premium_icon Gladstone Airport passenger numbers drop by thousands

    Council News New report reveals the extent of declining passengers and flights.

    Best in Business awards judges share top tips for nominees

    Best in Business awards judges share top tips for nominees

    Business 'The judging process highlights the special things'