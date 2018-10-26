Menu
PROUD AS PUNCH: Jamaica Blue franchise owner Adam Stephenson polishes his award.
REVEALED: The Gladstone cafe that's best in Australia

Matt Taylor
by
26th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
STARTING a small business is never easy, but suffering an economic downturn two months into ownership always makes things tougher.

However one Gladstone franchise has bounced back from a rough start to become an award-winning cafe. Jamaica Blue has won an award for retail excellence across Australia and New Zealand.

The accolade was handed down by Foodco, principal for Muffin Break and Jamaica Blue, at a recent conference on the Gold Coast.

Franchisee owners Adam Stephenson and Christene Woods said they were proud of how the business had bounced back to take out the conference's top gong.

"We bought the store in July 2015 just before the boom finished here, so we took a massive dive maybe two months into owning the store," Christene said.

"That meant we had to really hit the ground running."

 

Jamaica Blue franchise owners Christene Woods and Adam Stephenson won an award for retail excellence.

The award was judged on sale performance, community involvement and engagement and presentation and respect for the brand.

After beating franchises from major cities nationwide, Adam said it was an honour.

"There's over 100 stores in Australia new Zealand and we've come out on top, somehow," he said.

"When we got called out as the winner we were gobsmacked. We just couldn't believe it.

"We just feel we've been recognised for the hard work we've put in and the marvellous staff we have who've worked really hard to provide the best service that we can."

