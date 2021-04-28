Revealed: The five playmakers on Broncos radar

Kevin Walters is keeping his options for a halfback recruit wide open as the Broncos pledge to strike back from the loss of Tom Dearden to the Cowboys.

The Broncos have held talks with Cronulla star Shaun Johnson as Brisbane coach Kevin Walters declared he will deliver a big-name playmaking scalp to Red Hill next season.

News Corp can reveal five playmakers are on Brisbane's hit list with Walters pledging to strike back from the loss of young gun Tom Dearden to the Cowboys by snaring a senior shot-caller on the open market.

There is a view the Broncos were happy not to get into a bidding war for the 20-year-old Dearden because they were actively lining up a better-credentialed replacement and Brisbane are ramping-up their scrumbase recruitment strategy.

Brisbane hierarchy gave Walters their blessing to target Souths maestro Adam Reynolds three weeks ago and the Broncos have expanded their scrumbase net to try and capture Sharks playmaker Johnson.

Off-contract Parramatta halfback Mitchell Moses is another option, while the Broncos have been offered the services of Gareth Widdop and Aidan Sezer, both of whom are currently overseas in the English Super League.

It is understood Brisbane's recruitment-and-retention panel have made inquiries with John on, just days after NRL Immortal Andrew Johns said the former New Zealand captain would be the perfect fit for the Broncos.

Walters is reluctant to specifically comment on individual targets but when asked if the Broncos will have a senior playmaker at the club next season, the Brisbane coach was unequivocal.

"Yes we will," he said.

"The plan is to get someone (an established playmaker) and I believe we will.

"I won't name names but, yes, I'm after an experienced playmaker. That's my priority and that's what I am looking for.

"I'm certainly looking at a number of playmakers.

"Everyone can see we need an experienced playmaker and I'm going to the market."

Johnson is off-contract at season's end and ticks the boxes in a number of areas. While he has yet to win a premiership, Johnson, who turns 31 in September, has played 197 NRL games and amassed 32 Tests, leading the Kiwis to Four Nations glory in 2014.

Johnson and Reynolds are in Brisbane's price range. Johnson, who returned from an Achilles injury last week, is on around $800,000 at the Sharks, while Reynolds is seeking a three-year deal worth at least $700,000 annually.

Johnson faces a possible $400,000 pay cut to remain at the Sharks under new coach Craig Fitzgibbon next season.

The Broncos first attempted to sign Moses in 2017, but are baulking at his price tag this time, with Brisbane facing an outlay in excess of $900,000 a season to lure the Eels wizard to Red Hill.

Canberra’s former grand-final halfback Aidan Sezer has been offered to the Broncos.

British Test star Widdop, just turned 32, is eyeing a return to Australia, while the 29-year-old Sezer, who steered Canberra to the 2019 grand final, is off-contract at Huddersfield and keen for an NRL comeback.

Newcastle halfback legend Johns urged the Broncos to sign the quick-stepping Johnson.

"If I was the Broncos I would go in so hard for Shaun Johnson, he's the player they need," Johns told Sydney radio station SEN.

"If they had two world-class halves, they would make the top eight.

"Can you imagine as a halfback playing behind Payne Haas and Tevita Pangai Jnr? You'd be licking your lips every week."

