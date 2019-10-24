Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maika Sivo of the Eels celebrates with fans following the Second NRL Elimination Final between the Parramatta Eels and the Brisbane Broncos at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney, Sunday, September 15, 2019. (AAP Image/Brendon Thorne) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Maika Sivo of the Eels celebrates with fans following the Second NRL Elimination Final between the Parramatta Eels and the Brisbane Broncos at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney, Sunday, September 15, 2019. (AAP Image/Brendon Thorne) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Rugby League

Revealed: The first games of the 2020 season

by PHIL ROTHFIELD
24th Oct 2019 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The NRL will launch the season with a Thursday night blockbuster at Bankwest Stadium between Parramatta and Canterbury Bulldogs next March.

And on the Friday night, the North Queensland Cowboys will host the Brisbane Broncos at their new stadium in Townsville.

 

Parramatta will open the season at home against Canterbury. AAP Image/Brendon Thorne.
Parramatta will open the season at home against Canterbury. AAP Image/Brendon Thorne.

It is likely to be a double celebration for the Cowboys with the expected return of local product Valentine Holmes, who is set to become their $1 million fullback after a stint with NFL's New York Jets.

The NRL, TV networks Fox Sports and Channel 9 are putting the final touches on the draw this week and expect to announce the full schedule by the end of the month.

Both the Parramatta-Canterbury clash and the Queensland derby are expected to sell out and provide a wonderful backdrop for the television networks.

 

Stream the 2019 Oceania Cup Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

More Stories

Show More
nrl

Top Stories

    $760m dredging project likely to impact water, marine life

    premium_icon $760m dredging project likely to impact water, marine life

    News A new report has revealed the finalised impact the Gladstone Port duplication is likely to have on the environment.

    Sponsor agreement sinks after boat contract hits snag

    premium_icon Sponsor agreement sinks after boat contract hits snag

    News Owner of Curtis Coast Marine says HookUp is going against its community mantra...

    Full steam ahead with packed calendar of visits

    premium_icon Full steam ahead with packed calendar of visits

    News It’s going to be a busy six-week period on Gladstone Harbour with weekly cruise...

    Jail time for rail delays

    premium_icon Jail time for rail delays

    News POLICE were forced to close roads and Aurizon was made to halt operations for over...