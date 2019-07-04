Menu
Steve Liddell at the World Science Festival Brisbane Gladstone Community day held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre. Matt Taylor GLA030319WSFB
REVEALED: The figures that prove STEM is a hit in Gladstone

Matt Taylor
4th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
GLADSTONE'S fascination with all things STEM has been taken to new heights after Queensland Museum released their attendance figures for this year's event.

Held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, the World Science festival saw record crowds over the weekend long event, with 7100 walking through the gates.

The figure is a 47% increase from the previous year which saw 4800 attendees.

The festival also recorded it's highest number of students with 1,187 from across Gladstone and Central Queensland attending the student day, up from 350.

Marketing and Communications Advisor for Queensland Museum, Zoe Thoroddsson said schools had shown a high level of "enthusiasm" for the event.

"Feedback from the event showed from those students who were asked, over half agreed or strongly agreed that they wanted to continue studying STEM after they finish school," she said.

"(It) was a chance for all to immerse themselves in the wonder of science whilst learning about cutting-edge technology and its application in the real world."

The student day was an opportunity to meet leading STEM professionals and learn about STEM career pathways.

CEO Dr Jim Thompson said the event was important in contributing to helping students and the wider community to show an interest in those topics.

"Key research has shown that the combination of skilled teachers, supportive parents and access to industry professionals is critical in encouraging young people to continue to consider future STEM career options."

For fans of the event, Queensland Museum has confirmed it will return in 2020.

