Friends of Bindaree garage sale will remain closed until August.
REVEALED: The fate of Bindaree Lodge’s garage sale

Jacobbe Mcbride
Jacobbe McBride
22nd Jul 2020 4:00 PM
BINDAREE'S parent company has revealed the fate of the care lodge's popular Friends of Bindaree garage sale following the impact of COVID-19.

In a statement from Sundale, the not for profit organisation which owns Bindaree, it was revealed the garage sale would remain closed until August.

"Just like you, we're eager to reopen the Friends of Bindaree Garage Sale, however, we have chosen to take a responsible and considered approach to protect the health and wellbeing of our care recipients, team members and volunteers," a Bindaree spokesman said.

"In September, we will assess conditions and provide you with an update."

Friends of Bindaree are also unable to accept donations for the foreseeable future and apologised for the inconvenience.

"In the meantime, please don't hesitate to contact us if you would like to become a Friends of Bindaree volunteer," the spokesman said.

"As a volunteer you will be part of a fantastic, enthusiastic group who help run the Friends of Bindaree Garage Sale."

If you would like to know more, please call Joy on 0436 922 679 or send us a direct message via Facebook.

Gladstone Observer

