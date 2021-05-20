Revealed: The faces of Gladstone’s Relay for Life event

The wider Gladstone community are being urged to get involved with this year's Relay for Life event.

The two local faces of an event which helps celebrate cancer survivorship, remember loved ones lost and fight back against cancer have been revealed.

John Cunningham and Sierra Knopke are calling for the community to rally together for this year’s Relay For Life on Saturday, July 24.

Mr Cunningham and Miss Knopke are both integral members of the Gladstone community and following their own cancer experiences, are dedicated Cancer Council Queensland supporters.

Miss Knopke, 17, was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia (CML) at 12 years old when she went to the doctors for a stinging collar bone.

Miss Knopke said she was proud to be a Face of Relay this year and hoped to encourage her generation to rally behind Relay For Life.

“I don’t think many young people think cancer will happen to them, if they think about it at all,” she said.

“As the Face of Relay, I hope to encourage young people to get involved.

“Relay For Life is a fun and uplifting event to raise awareness in our community about the impact cancer has on so many lives, while raising much needed funds to support Cancer Council Queensland – enabling them to assist those who require help during their battle to get well and stay well.”

Miss Knopke had previously participated in five Cancer Council Relay for Life events and will head to her sixth event as a 2021 Face of Relay.

This year the Gladstone’s Relay For Life Committee is aiming to raise $80,000 to support Cancer Council Queensland’s life-saving cancer research, prevention programs and support services.

Dedicated Cancer Council Queensland volunteer John Cunningham will stand with Miss Knopke as this year’s second Face of Relay and said he was grateful for the not-for-profit’s support throughout his cancer experience.

“Ten years ago, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer and faced with a choice between imminent death or a life without a prostate – the decision was an easy one,” Mr Cunningham said.

“Shortly after diagnosis I underwent a radical prostatectomy to remove my prostate and luckily follow up scans showed I was free of cancer.

“Fast forward 10 years I’m thankfully still cancer free and am forever grateful for the services Cancer Council Queensland offer for those like me who flight cancer.”

Mr Cunningham is a dedicated Cancer Council Queensland Volunteer and called for the community rally behind Relay For Life to help stop cancer in its tracks.

By registering a team or donating you will be joining the fight against cancer.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan said this year’s Gladstone Relay For Life would be unforgettable, and the charity was delighted to have two empowering Faces of Relay this year.

“The community can expect an action-packed day on Saturday, 24 July during this year’s Gladstone Relay For Life,” Ms McMillan said.

“By joining Ms Knopke and Mr Cunningham at the Gladstone’s Relay For Life, you will give hope to locals affected by cancer and help us get one step closer to a cancer free future.

“Please register a team or donate to your local Relay For Life – together, we’re an unstoppable force and can stop cancer in its tracks.”

Participating in Relay For Life is a great way to support the endeavours of Cancer Council Queensland and help make a vital difference right here in your local community.

Relay For Life is an event for everyone – no matter your age, or fitness level, you can get involved and make a difference. Funds raised through Relay For Life goes towards lifesaving cancer research, prevention programs and support services.

To find out more or to register for one of the Relay For Life events in 2021, please HERE or call 1300 65 65 85.

Gladstone Relay For Life

Date: Saturday, July 24

Time: 12:00pm – 9:00pm

Theme: Masquerade

Location: 11 Paterson St, West Gladstone QLD 4680

Click HERE to register or donate

