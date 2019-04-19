REVEALED: The best seafood eats this Easter

HOT TIPS: A fisherman and market manager have shared their top seafood picks for this Easter.

HOT TIPS: A fisherman and market manager have shared their top seafood picks for this Easter. Contributed

NOTHING beats local seafood this Easter in Gladstone.

Fisherman Mark McMillan said if you want the freshest feeds you need to be asking for the local catches.

At the moment he has been catching crabs but said any fish from the area would satisfy those Easter cravings.

"Local first, wild-caught Queensland second," Mr McMillan said.

He also suggested anyone opting to dine out at fish and chip shops to ask if the seafood served were local catches.

Gladstone Fish Markets manager Megan Whittingham said this Easter was all about shell fish.

"At the moment we've got fresh-caught mud crab or live mud crab," Mrs Whittingham said.

"We've got moreton bay bugs, fresh-caught banana prawns and fresh-caught king prawns."

When it comes to preparing the fish, she said most prawns, crabs and bugs were best served fresh.

"With your banana prawns you can (cook) them on the barbecue in a marinade or just seasoned with whatever you like," she said.

For anyone who can't decide which prawns to go for, Mrs Whittingham suggested asking to try them.

"We're happy to peel one of each and see which ones suit them the best," she said.

Her tip for the best sellers were the mud crabs and cooked prawns.

"We've got a massive supply of everything. I don't see us selling out," she said.