REVEALED: The 9 Gladstone artists to receive RADF funding
NINE Gladstone art projects have received funding as part of the latest round of the Gladstone Region Regional Arts Development Fund.
Together with the Queensland Government, the RADF is a partnerships with Gladstone Regional Council to support local arts and culture in regional Queensland.
The recipients were announced at the opening of Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours Inc's Inclusion Centre on Thursday night.
They cover a range of artforms, including music, visual arts, craft, writing, new media and design.
Councillor Glenn Churchill presented the funding and said it was important to encourage all artistic and cultural endeavours in regional Queensland.
"Arts and culture have a strong unifying effect on a community and the Gladstone Region is blessed to possess a thriving arts and culture scene,” he said.
"The RADF program helps artists and community groups to pursue various avenues of personal development and engage professional artists to assist with that development.
"Learning valuable skills can then be shared and further developed within the community and strengthening the local arts community.”
Individuals and groups submit applications that are assessed by a local committee of dedicated arts and community representatives.
Successful RADF recipients
AWSUM Inc - AWSUM Uke Jam 2018
Baffle Art Group - Life Drawing Workshop
Frances Schulze - National Basketry Gathering 2019
Gladstone Arts Council Inc - GAC Celebrates 50 years
Jack Viljoen - Music videos for three songs
Jennifer Ryan - My RhuPus Life, from orange socks to orange trees solo exhibition
Luke Graham - Sharko the documentary
SES - Gladstone SES History book
WIN Inc - Gladstone Inclusion Centre Art Direction