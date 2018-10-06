REVEALED: The 9 Gladstone artists to receive RADF funding

FUNDING BOOST: Frances Schulze using a table in 2015 on which she once rolled bread at the Nagoorin Bakery as a teenager.

FUNDING BOOST: Frances Schulze using a table in 2015 on which she once rolled bread at the Nagoorin Bakery as a teenager. Mike Richards GLA

NINE Gladstone art projects have received funding as part of the latest round of the Gladstone Region Regional Arts Development Fund.

Together with the Queensland Government, the RADF is a partnerships with Gladstone Regional Council to support local arts and culture in regional Queensland.

The recipients were announced at the opening of Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours Inc's Inclusion Centre on Thursday night.

They cover a range of artforms, including music, visual arts, craft, writing, new media and design.

Councillor Glenn Churchill presented the funding and said it was important to encourage all artistic and cultural endeavours in regional Queensland.

"Arts and culture have a strong unifying effect on a community and the Gladstone Region is blessed to possess a thriving arts and culture scene,” he said.

Cr Glenn Churchill announced arts funding at the Gladstone Inclusion Centre opening. Mike Richards GLA040918GICO

"The RADF program helps artists and community groups to pursue various avenues of personal development and engage professional artists to assist with that development.

"Learning valuable skills can then be shared and further developed within the community and strengthening the local arts community.”

Individuals and groups submit applications that are assessed by a local committee of dedicated arts and community representatives.

Successful RADF recipients

AWSUM Inc - AWSUM Uke Jam 2018

Baffle Art Group - Life Drawing Workshop

Frances Schulze - National Basketry Gathering 2019

Gladstone Arts Council Inc - GAC Celebrates 50 years

Jack Viljoen - Music videos for three songs

Jennifer Ryan - My RhuPus Life, from orange socks to orange trees solo exhibition

Luke Graham - Sharko the documentary

SES - Gladstone SES History book

WIN Inc - Gladstone Inclusion Centre Art Direction