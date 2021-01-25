REVEALED: The 10 Gladstone suburbs owing the most rates

Of the $17.4m payable to Gladstone Regional Council in outstanding rates, the locality of Agnes Water owes the most - a figure close to $2.5m.

The 10 suburbs with the most residential rates and charges outstanding were identified in documents tabled at this month’s general council meeting.

The suburbs of West Gladstone and Clinton sit second and third on the list, followed by New Auckland and Boyne Island respectively (see full table below).

Residential rates and charges outstanding per suburb. Source: Gladstone Regional Council.

Of the $17.4m in outstanding rates, 14.2 per cent relates to commercial or industrial assessments and 85.8 per cent represents residential assessments.

These figures include $5.29m of rates that are currently being repaid under an authorised payment plan, for which there were 59 commercial/industrial assessments and 1840 residential

assessments.

The total number of those under authorised payment plans is an increase of 432 from November last year.

Outstanding rates, as a percentage of gross rates levied (2020-21), and collectable, was 9.83 per cent at the end of December 2020, compared to 11.71 per cent for the same period the previous year (2019/20).

The latest figures available showed that 4610 ratepayers had paid their rates in advance - a total amount of $5m.

