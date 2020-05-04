CAFES and restaurants could reopen in Queensland from next month with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk saying June was an ambitious target.

"I think June is a good, ambitious target," she said this morning.

"So I'm going to be speaking to some of the representative associations this week.

"I can't say whether it's early June or late June but I'm going to have those discussions, but as Doctor Young has said we've got to take these things a couple of weeks at a time, we can't do it all at once."

Queensland’s cafes and restaurants could reopen as soon as next month, according to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: Sarah Marshall

The Premier said a recovery road map for businesses should be released in the "next week or two" with National Cabinet looking at those levels of restrictions.

The Courier-Mail last week revealed businesses across the state had demanded a map so they could begin planning for how their mothballed operations could reopen.

"We have to put in place COVID safe plans so I've been once again getting all the health advice as well, these are very big decisions everyone and we've got to get the health advice and we've got to make sure we get it right and then of course we'll be announcing our plan," the Premier said.

Asked whether there would be tax freezes in relation to the road to recovery, Ms Palaszczuk said the Government would look at that when it was all released.

Originally published as REVEALED: Target date for restaurants, cafes to reopen