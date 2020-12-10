REVEALED: Summer’s hottest fashion trends

Justin Michell from E-Male Lifestyle served up his latest round of fashion advice, this time for the summer months in Central Queensland.

ONE of Gladstone’s most experienced fashion eyes has given his tips on the hottest men’s summer fashion as we head for 2021.

Justin Michell from E-Male Lifestyle in the NightOwl Centre said there were so many “must-haves” this summer, but chose his pick of the bunch.

“Patterned/print Rayon short sleeve shirts are very fashionable right now,” Mr Michell said.

“Get creative and wear it loose; include baggy denim to complete the look, which is set to gain greater popularity over the coming years.”

Mr Michell’s accessory which he won’t be leaving home without this summer is a watch.

“As we all know, time is very important. It keeps you organised and on track with all of your schedule,” he said.

“What we love the most about them is that they have the perfect balance between practicality and fashion.

“The Chronograph watch continues to be the most popular and sought after accessory; try optioning it with a genuine leather band for a timeless look. If you don’t like watches, a great pair of sunnies is also a definite must have.”

When asked whether people were dressing up or down this summer as the heat rolled in, Mr Michell said it was going both ways.

“People are doing both right now and are perhaps looking for reasons to dress up post COVID; doing either should be relevant to the occasion,” he said.

“Whatever you decide, wear something because you want to wear it and because you are comfortable in it and you know it works for you.”

Mr Michell said nailing the right clothing colour combinations could really enhance your appearance.

“By merely pairing the right colours together, you can achieve a balanced and complete look,” he said.

“I think it probably pays to have a little bit of both (neutral and colourful) in your wardrobe; whatever palette you choose really depends on your mood and if you’re feeling conservative or adventurous on the day.”

Mr Michell concluded by saying shorts were perfect for every occasion and could not be forgotten this summer.

“I’m going to say something that may shock you: blazers are now really easy to style with shorts,” he said.

“While in the past, blazers were strictly reserved for more formal occasions, this versatile piece is becoming a street style favourite.”