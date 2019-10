THREE streets have been targeted by thieves in the past week.

A home in Far St, West Gladstone was broken into.

Cars in Wattle St, New Auckland and Callemondah Dr, Callemondah were also broken into.

Gladstone police sergeant Wayne Butcher said minor property and cash was stolen in each instance.

He said all the thefts were opportunistic.

Anyone with information should contact PoliceLink 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00.