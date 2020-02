WEST Gladstone has been the suburb of choice for thieves in Gladstone in the past week.

Three properties in the suburb were broken into along with properties in New Auckland and Gladstone Central.

Anyone with information about the incidents can contact PoliceLink on 131 444.

Streets targeted:

View St, West Gladstone

Williamson St, West Gladstone

Penda Ave, New Auckland

Auckland St, Gladstone Central

Scenery St, West Gladstone