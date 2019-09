THEFT: Police reveal the streets struck by thieves in the past week.

TWO locations have been struck by thieves in Gladstone over the past week.

Gladstone Police Sergeant Wayne Butcher said the Chemist Warehouse at the Homemaker centre had an attempted entry and damage to the rear door on Thursday.

A vehicle was also entered on September 15 where a purse was stolen on Tank St.

Anyone with information about either incident should contact policelink on 131 444.