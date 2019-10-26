Menu
THEFT: Eight locations were hit in Gladstone last week. Photo: Luke Simmonds
Crime

REVEALED: Streets struck by thieves this week

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
26th Oct 2019 6:00 PM
EIGHT locations have been the target of thieves around Gladstone in the past week and one woman has been arrested.

Gladstone Police Sergeant Wayne Butcher said there were dwelling burglaries at Yarralla St Barney Point, Wilmott St Gladstone Central, Kent St and Side St West Gladstone and Sutherland St, Telina.

He said there was stealing from vehicles at Yarralla Sports Club Barney Point, Ann St South Gladstone, Victoria Ave Glen Eden.

He said a 23-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly breaking into Side St, West Gladstone.

She is expected to appear at Gladstone Magistrates court on November 12.

